All Anne Arundel Medical Center staff required to get COVID vaccine by October

“As health care professionals, we accept that we hold ourselves to a higher standard and we embrace our mission to devote ourselves to the welfare of those in our care,” Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS said in a statement. “COVID-19 vaccines are by far the best way to stop the spread of the virus, and given our ethical obligation to our patients, we must take every appropriate measure to keep our hospitals and other locations as safe as possible.”