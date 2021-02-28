Cancer patients stranded by dispute between oncologists, Anne Arundel Medical Center

Sarah Campbell had just finished her last radiation appointment for her breast cancer after an exhausting six months of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation when she opened a letter from Luminis Health.
“After many years of service, your oncologist has left,” read the letter from Anne Arundel Medical Center’s parent company. The letter offered a choice of seven new hospital oncologists.
Campbell couldn’t call her doctor because it was the weekend. A Google search yielded no information.
“I freaked out,” Campbell said. “You don’t just suggest to somebody, casually, to go get another medical oncologist, especially while you’re in the middle of treatment.”
Cancer patients are caught in the middle of a fight between the Annapolis hospital and nine oncologists. While hospital representatives say the nine doctors resigned, they argue they wanted to continue practicing there and were fired. The doctors were denied access to practice at the hospital and filed a lawsuit in response.
“It is like a bad divorce. But the problem is the children are people that are fighting for their lives,” said Taryn Morgan. Morgan, after eight years battling Stage 4 cancer that started in her lungs, discovered the disease returned in January.
Patients described an anxious and stressful transition that has played out over three months as they tried to track down their old oncologist, waiting to learn where they were going or start treatment with a new one. Compounding the change was a lack of information from both the hospital and the doctors.
Some patients only achieved clarity about where their doctor was after reading about the lawsuit in The Capital.
After an in-house blood lab used by hematology oncologists shuttered without their knowledge, the doctors proposed joining a private practice to offset the cost of cancer care and their salaries while continuing to refer patients to the hospital for other treatment.
Hospital leaders said the proposal was a resignation. The doctors said they were fired without negotiation.
AAMC denied the nine oncologist’s application to renew their hospital privileges and entered into an exclusive agreement with a newly hired oncology team to guarantee “financial viability and stability” for the cancer center, a Luminis attorney wrote in a legal response to the lawsuit.
The nine oncologists joined a private practice with US Oncology Network, one of the largest cancer care providers in the country. The Maryland subsidiary, Maryland Oncology Hematology, competes for patients and their expensive infusion needs with hospital systems across the state.
Some of the doctors’ contracts prohibited them from practicing medicine in the region. The five doctors who could still practice in Annapolis started a private practice in November down the road from the hospital.
The practice received 900 calls in one day from patients frantic to fill prescriptions, sign up at the new practice or report feeling sick, said Dr. Stuart Selonick. The calls inundated their answering machine.
Dr. Carol Tweed, one of the physicians in the lawsuit, said she was unable to make rounds in the hospital when she lost her privileges. She had to say goodbye to a young dying patient over the phone.
“I spoke to her or her husband nearly every night,” she said. “It’s just painful.”
The other doctors include Selonick, Jason Taksey, Benjamin Bridges, Ravin Garg, Adam Goldrich, Peter Graze, David Weng and Jeanine Werner.
After the letters went out in September, patients said the hospital and its staff gave conflicting stories about where their oncologists were going or how they could receive their next blood transfusions, chemotherapy and immunotherapy infusions if they didn’t want to start with one of the hospital’s new doctors.
An arbitration case between the hospital and the oncologists meant there was little the nine doctors could legally tell their patients.
One patient, unable to locate her doctor, knocked on her oncologist’s front door with wrapped chocolates and apologies for showing up at her house.
Other patients said, after weeks of trying to get information, they only found out about their doctor’s new practice when a hospital nurse handed them a small piece of paper listing the address while sitting in the infusion chair.
When the doctors lost their privileges in January, they also lost their ability to control treatment if their patients become hospitalized. The oncologists, some of whom had been on staff for over 25 years, can no longer discuss complex cancer cases with the hospital’s tumor board.
Dr. Mitch Schwartz, president of Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise, said doctors without privileges can still see their hospitalized patients and consult with the attending physician. The oncologists can still refer their patients for tests and treatment at AAMC, he said.
“Patients in the community can go to any oncologist they wish and still get that care, regardless of how they pay or the doctor’s relationship to us,” Schwartz said in an interview. He encouraged patients to call the hospital at 443-481-6620 if they need help locating their doctor.
Morgan goes to the hospital every three weeks for appointments with her pain doctor, to fill her prescriptions and to consult her other physicians for her recurrent cancer.
At AAMC, Morgan had a team of nurses and a private room with a TV during her hours-long chemotherapy. At her oncologist’s new practice, there’s no privacy, spotty Wi-Fi and not much to do but stare at other patients, she said.
Choosing between her oncologist and the hospital’s staff of nurses and internists felt like her care team was “falling apart.”
Cancer patients are often loyal to their oncologists. Some patients see their oncologists for decades through remission. Others have frequent appointments while fighting the fatal disease.
Harriet Bronson, 75, is battling a rare liver cancer to see her grandchildren grow up. She’s done chemotherapy, lost her hair and now, her doctor.
“It turns your life into a turmoil,” she said.
Around 85% of cancer patients are diagnosed and treated at community cancer centers close to home, according to American Society of Clinical Oncology. Nonprofit hospitals, like AAMC, also care for Medicare patients and uninsured patients who can’t afford treatment.
Linda Holt, a Medicare patient, was referred to Dr. Adam Goldrich as “the best oncologist in the area” when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2018. The cancer has since spread to her bones. Holt, 70, received immunotherapy at the hospital every four weeks.
“That man saved my life and I’m following him wherever I have to go. But it seems a damn shame since I live five minutes from our community hospital,” Holt said. Goldrich is a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The prospect of losing her doctor was an added layer of grief for Campbell. The 35-year-old had 110 medical appointments during her battle against Stage 3 breast cancer, an undertaking she likened to having a full-time job.
She now fretted over whether to start over with a new oncologist at the hospital’s coordinated cancer center or stay with Dr. Ravin Garg, one of the doctors tangled in the dispute.
“I just felt lost,” Campbell said. “I’m a planner. I can’t believe the short notice and that Dr. Garg wasn’t allowed to tell me.”