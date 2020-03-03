Anne Arundel Medical Center to open new $30M health care facility

Individuals suffering from a mental health crisis are hospitalized for a week on average. But for patients to receive effective, long-term treatment, they need a “continuum of care” that follows them through the transition back to their daily lives, officials said. Since AAMC’s behavioral health services are all under one roof at the new facility, patients can continue to see their doctor after they leave the hospital and begin an outpatient program that meets for a few hours a day, officials said.