Anne Arundel Medical Center to open new $30M health care facility

Receiving care for a mental health crisis in Anne Arundel County often comes in the form of an hours-long wait in the emergency room and a referral to a psychiatric hospital that’s miles away or out of the county, health officials say.
Anne Arundel Medical Center officials hope to mitigate that problem with its new, $30 million four-floor psychiatric hospital that includes 16 inpatient beds for residents in crisis. These beds are part of an effort to meet an overwhelming need for more mental health services in Anne Arundel County, as detailed in a 2019 Community Health Needs assessment.
Health officials said the new facility would provide thorough care and an opportunity for people to seek treatment close to home, though it isn’t going to solve the county or state’s needs overnight. After a grand opening Wednesday, it will begin taking patients later this month.
“This facility provides the opportunity for individuals to receive care in their community, close to their homes and close to their support networks,” said Dr. Eric Anderson, clinical lead at the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center.
The 56,000 square foot hospital located off Truman Parkway was designed with peace and comfort in mind, officials said. Walking through the door, patients and families are greeted by a therapeutic “living wall” of plants in a spacious lobby. Sunlight streams through large windows on the open-space hospital floor, which acts as a common space where patients and clinicians can easily interact.
Adults will be admitted to the hospital from emergency rooms across the state. They stay in one of 16 private rooms, painted pastel green with a personal bathroom that has a motion-sensor shower. Wide hallways open to rooms designated for group and individual therapy, a relaxation room filled with egg-shaped easy chairs, a consultation room for family visits and a library stocked with movies and computers so patients can keep tabs on their outside responsibilities.
Having behavioral health resources close to home is effective for treatment because family members can be more involved in a patient’s care, said Sherry Perkins, president of AAMC. Plus, it helps to have a hospital down the road, eliminating the need to battle traffic or learn the roads in an unfamiliar county, she said.
“It’s unlike anything you have ever seen in a physical facility for the treatment of mental health,” Perkins said. “The investment that we made is spectacular."
Out of the 5.6 million people who live in Maryland, 3.3% or 147,000 people, live with a serious mental health condition, according to a 2015 report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Almost 30% of people who come to the emergency department for psychiatric reasons are admitted to the hospital, but there are fewer than 2,400 inpatient psychiatric beds to service that need in the state, Anderson said.
At AAMC, the emergency department sees nearly 4,000 patients a year who are struggling with conditions like schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, depression and severe anxiety, officials said. Without an inpatient psychiatric facility in Annapolis, city and county residents are often sent all over the state depending on what hospital has an available bed.
Treatment available nearby could motivate people who may have chosen not to get care if they had to leave, said Jennifer Corbin, director of Anne Arundel County Crisis Response System, who works with patients and their families to find transportation.
“It’s a big barrier when a loved one goes out of the county because that travel piece is not easy. It could be an hour, hour and a half of travel … and if they don’t have a car, trying to visit a husband, a sister or a child can be difficult,” Corbin said.
Anne Arundel County has had an inpatient psychiatric unit in Glen Burnie at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center since 1989. UM BWMC recently expanded its mental health services by adding beds to serve 650 more residents, but it’s still not enough to meet the community’s demand.
There’s been a 70% increase in residents seeking mental health services since 2012, according to the Community Health Needs Assessment.
“If patients do not have access to care, their mental health can suffer and make their inpatient care longer, more challenging and at times more acute,” said Dr. Neel Vibhakar, senior vice president and chief medical officer at UM BWMC.
BWMC had commented on AAMC’s application in 2018, raising concerns that an additional bed at the new facility would disqualify it from Medicaid coverage. Approval of the facility came with a caveat: AAMC has to receive approval from the Maryland Health Care Commission before expanding its beds.
Individuals suffering from a mental health crisis are hospitalized for a week on average. But for patients to receive effective, long-term treatment, they need a “continuum of care” that follows them through the transition back to their daily lives, officials said. Since AAMC’s behavioral health services are all under one roof at the new facility, patients can continue to see their doctor after they leave the hospital and begin an outpatient program that meets for a few hours a day, officials said.
For patients also dealing with substance abuse or dependence, the mental health hospital is connected by a courtyard to Pathways substance abuse treatment center, allowing the hospital system to coordinate care. About 50% of individuals with severe mental disorders are affected by some form of substance abuse or dependence, according to a report from the Journal of the American Medical Association.
“I don’t think it’s the complete answer but a really great start in the right direction to continue to add more resources and do what’s best for residents of Anne Arundel County,” Corbin said.