Anne Arundel County judge rules against temporary restraining order of mask mandate amid COVID case surge

An Anne Arundel Circuit Court judge ruled Wednesday against a temporary restraining order of the countywide mask mandate issued on Jan. 7 by the county health officer. This action keeps in place the requirement of face coverings in indoor county public areas and crowded outdoor public settings through Jan. 31.
The temporary restraining order would have stopped the county from enforcing the mask mandate for 10 days. Judge Donna Schaeffer said, based on the court’s finding, the plaintiffs will not suffer “immediate, substantial and irreparable harm” between now and Tuesday, which is when a preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled to take place.
The two plaintiffs listed in are business owners Pasquale Carannante, who owns Bella Napoli Italian Restaurant in Pasadena, and James Zimmerer, who owns a fitness business in Annapolis. Carannante said in the lawsuit that his business has suffered because customers choose not to come to eat in a restaurant when they are required to wear a mask, creating in a loss of revenue; he said he and his staff also have trouble hearing customers’ orders when they are unable to see the customers’ lips, sometimes resulting in incorrect orders.
Zimmerer said some of his customers have chosen not to come into the business, have frozen their accounts or have canceled their accounts, all costing considerable revenue. He said the wearing of masks indoors while exercising is both unhealthy and difficult.
Charles Muskin, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement the decision is not based upon the merits of the lawsuit.
“The trial on Tuesday will provide the plaintiffs with the opportunity to demonstrate that the unilateral, unlawful and undemocratic action of the health officer continues to cause economic hardship to restaurants and bars in this county, and must be enjoined,” Muskin said.
County Executive Steuart Pittman, meanwhile, thanked the court for its ruling.
“Thirty-nine of our residents lost their lives to COVID last week. Keeping this requirement in place for a little longer will help reduce the strains on our hospitals and healthcare workers, and save the lives of our friends, our neighbors, and our family members.”
Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Tuesday morning he doesn’t anticipate extending the mask mandate beyond Jan. 31.
Kalyanaraman said the county’s COVID-19 case rate is going down, which was the stated goal of reinstituting the mandate after cases continued to spike and hospitals became increasingly overwhelmed after the holidays.
After the Anne Arundel County Council voted Jan. 7 against allowing Pittman to extend his seven-day mask mandate and state of emergency, Kalyanaraman issued a public safety order under state law extending the mandate to the end of January.
Last week, Republican County Council member Nathan Volke and Republican county executive candidate Herb McMillan reached out to a lawyer about the legality of the health department’s mask mandate order. The lawsuit was filed Friday.
The state attorney’s general office is defending Kalyanaraman in the case, according to Pittman.
County Attorney Gregory Swain said Kalyanaraman had the authority to do this under state statute 18-208 subsection B of the general health article of the Maryland Code, which reads, in part: “When a health officer is notified of an infectious or contagious disease within the county, the health officer shall act immediately to prevent the spread of the disease.”
Swain also cited the Maryland Code of Regulations 10.06.01.06, which reads, in part: “The secretary or a health officer shall: Take any action or measure necessary to prevent the spread of communicable disease or to control a reportable disease and condition; and issue, when necessary, special instructions for control of a disease or condition.”
This story will be updated.