xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Books and brews: Anne Arundel public libraries partner with local breweries to celebrate 100 years

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 14, 2021 3:50 PM

Four breweries in Anne Arundel County have partnered with the library system to create exclusive beers to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Anne Arundel County Library system.

The “Cheers to 100 Years” events will begin Wednesday with the first one at Forward Brewing in Annapolis featuring a blonde ale with apple and spices named “Seeds Sown.”

Advertisement

In addition to Forward Brewing, Hysteria Taphouse, Pherm Brewing Co., and Crooked Crab Brewing Co. have exclusive blonde ales for the celebrations. A portion of the proceeds from the release events will be donated to the library to support program and technology enhancements at all 16 branches.

These special brews will be released through Saturday. Library staff will be on-site for each event between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with limited edition “I Love My Library!” pint glasses available with a donation to the library foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

[More Maryland news] Her water bill jumped by $61,000 in one month due to Baltimore’s faulty meters. It rose to $85,000 while public works investigated.

Forward Brewing, Annapolis

Seeds Sown, a blonde ale with apple and spices

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Crooked Crab Brewing, Odenton

One for the Books, fruited blonde ale

[More Maryland news] Passengers boarded the first cruise ship to leave from Baltimore since the pandemic began. Here’s how it went.

Friday, Sept. 17, noon to 10 p.m.

Pherm Brewing, Crofton

Read the Book, a hoppy blonde ale

Saturday, Sept. 18, noon to 11 p.m.

Hysteria Taphouse, Pasadena

Latest Anne Arundel County

I Don’t Remember the Title, but the Cover was Blonde, a gin infused blonde ale

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Anne Arundel County

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement