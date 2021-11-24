Christmas tree lightings, Midnight Madness and more are getting Anne Arundel residents ready for the holidays

With the holiday season upon us, here are some events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis for the whole family.
Holiday Stroll: The Annapolis Town Center, 1906 Towne Centre Blvd., will host its Holiday Stroll from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the participating retailers in the center, there will also be live music, cocktails and raffles. Free admission. Info: annapolistowncenter.com
DIY holiday ornaments: Enjoy a festive and family-friendly ornament crafting DIY workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at AR Workshop Annapolis, 15 Lee Airpark Drive in Edgewater. $45; registration required. Info: arworkshop.com
Pasadena Lighted Boat Parade: The parade will light up Pasadena from Nabbs Creek to Stoney Creek to Rock Creek to Bodkin Creek from 5 to 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Free. Info: facebook.com/events/403575094483436
Grand Illumination: With their biggest tree yet, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and Annapolis Jaycees will host the Grand Illumination at Annapolis’ City Dock beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will include dancing, carolers, music, crafts and refreshments. Free admission. Info: downtownannapolispartnership.org
Parade of Light: The Chabad of Anne Arundel County will host a car parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Safeway, 2635 Housley Road in Annapolis. After arriving at City Dock, they will light the giant menorah. Latkes, doughnuts and hot drinks will be served. Free but RSVPs requested. Info: chabadaac.com
Holiday Pallet Paint & Sip: Enjoy some brews and bar food while you paint a “Santa Claws” or Frosty design on a handmade wooden pallet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Pherm Brewing Co., 1041 MD-3, Gambrills. $40; registration required. Info: phermbrewing.com
Midnight Madness: The Annapolis tradition continues this year from 4 p.m. until midnight Dec. 2 and 9 and from 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 16. Select stores in downtown Annapolis will stay open late for unique deals and one-of-a-kind finds. There will also be carolers, street performers, photo opportunities, alpacas and refreshments. Free admission. Info: downtownannapolispartnership.org
Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival: After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returns to West Street from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 5. There will be vendors, live entertainment, chocolate, arts and crafts, and holiday shopping. $5, free for kids younger than 12 with a parent. Info: annapolischocolatefestival.com
Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade: Make sure to grab a good spot to watch the Annapolis Harbor fill with lighted boats from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11. Free. Info: eastportyc.org/lights-parade
Vintage Christmas Market: Come on out to Wildberry Farm + Market, 1047 St. Stephens Church Road in Crownsville, for the annual open-air Vintage Christmas Market. This year the farm will host two dates: from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. There will be 20 vendors, photo opportunities, raffles, scavenger hunt and more. Free admission. Info: wildberryfarmmarket.com
A Dutch American Christmas: Families are invited to the Hammond-Harwood House, 19 Maryland Ave. in Annapolis, for a day of holiday stories and crafts from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11. $12, members are free. Info: hammondharwoodhouse.org
Fair Family Christmas: Drive through the inaugural holiday display from 7 to 10 p.m. weekends at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, 1450 Generals Highway, Crownsville. Through Dec. 19. $10 per vehicle. Info: aacountyfair.org
Lights On The Bay: The electric wonderland drive-thru features more than 60 displays nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. at Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis. Weather permitting. Through Jan. 2. $20 per car, $30 for large vans/minibuses/trolleys, $50 for buses. Info: lightsonthebay.org
Santa’s Cottage: At the Annapolis Town Center, bring your little ones to visit with Santa daily through Dec. 23. Reservations encouraged. $30-$45. Info: annapolistowncenter.com
North Pole Lights Walk: The North Pole Fairy will send you through garden lights, arctic animals and other lighted scenes of Christmas to Santa’s Cabin at Willow Oak Flower & Herb Farm, 8109 Telegraph Road in Severn, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Santa is there on Fridays and Saturdays only. Through Dec. 30. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Info: willowoakherbs.com
* Some venues and events may have COVID-19 guidelines in place — such as masking, social distancing or crowd limitations — so make sure you call or go to their websites ahead of time to be fully prepared for your visit.