Christmas tree lightings, Midnight Madness and more are getting Anne Arundel residents ready for the holidays

Vintage Christmas Market: Come on out to Wildberry Farm + Market, 1047 St. Stephens Church Road in Crownsville, for the annual open-air Vintage Christmas Market. This year the farm will host two dates: from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. There will be 20 vendors, photo opportunities, raffles, scavenger hunt and more. Free admission. Info: wildberryfarmmarket.com