Ahead of a painful holiday season, Anne Arundel County offers free grief counseling sessions

The holidays will be quieter this year. For some families, the silence that can accompany a scaled back Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas is punctured by a deeper loss.
Grief can be the worst time in a person’s life. And in a pandemic year there seems no shortage of sorrow. Anne Arundel County is offering free grief counseling services to help residents suffering loss and to support the community grieving 284 fellow residents who died from COVID-19, along with the loss of traditionally large holidays spent with an abundance of family and friends.
“Holiday time, understandably, is a difficult time. Now this year, the whole world is seeing this all at once. Everyone is going through their own measure of difficulty,” said Beth Mucciacciaro, a nurse and grief counselor at Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.
The county launched a new grief support group through the department of aging and disabilities for residents who lost a loved one to COVID-19. It also expanded its regular mental health and grief support services with $185,650 additional funding of county CARES Act money. The funding allows residents to receive eight free counseling sessions from Chesapeake Life Center.
Holidays can serve as a painful reminder for people experiencing loss that their loved one is no longer with them. The need for mental health and grief counseling has increased over the past month, according to Jen Corbin, director of the county’s Crisis Response System.
Corbin and her team usually refer one person a month to counseling. Since October, they’ve referred 12 people.
Grief counselors encourage people who want to support a grieving friend or relative to reach out and make sure that person stays connected to others. Group counseling can be a supportive environment for that connection, as people can share similar journeys through the cycles of grief.
For others who prefer to process pain in privacy, the important thing is for a friend or family member to be there for them, even through uncomfortable emotions and intense sadness, Mucciacciaro said.
“People experience so much loneliness and isolation on a normal day. So put this pandemic on top of it and you’ve really amplified something terrible. A lot of people are just very, very lonely,” Mucciacciaro said.
But the holidays don’t have to be marred by despair. There is no correct way to spend the holidays. It’s up to the individual to decide what they’re comfortable with, whether that’s finding comfort in traditions or bypassing cheery celebrations altogether.
Crisis Response warmline supervisor Kim Vaudhan suggests some ways to celebrate Thanksgiving that can lighten up the day for those in isolation or suffering from loss and loneliness, such as sharing recipes with family and later compiling photos of separate dinners into a collage. Children can decorate plain masks for the holiday in a competition and then FaceTime with relatives to showcase them.
“It’s staying connected in an odd way if you can’t be connected in person and knowing it’s OK to adapt and change normal traditions,” Vaudhan said.
Mucciacciaro advises at least one family member visit elderly relatives that can’t join celebrations in-person by either eating dinner with them or drive-by and leave a dish on their steps. Family members should call one another or look for a way to be connected online.
“Be creative and let them know that they’re still cared about, but everyone wants to keep them safe, Mucciacciaro said. “Keep explaining that.”
And if personal grief and isolation is too much to handle, then reach out. There are counselors ready to help.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Anyone interested in the group counseling or private sessions can email covidgriefsupport@aacounty.org or call 410-222-0263. To get connected to free counseling through the county’s Mental Health Agency call the community warmline at 410-768-5522.