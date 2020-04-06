Anne Arundel County Food Bank in need of donations as coronavirus ups demand

As more people are laid off from work amid the coronavirus pandemic, the strain on local food sources like the Anne Arundel County Food Bank is likely to continue growing.
“Our pantries have seen a significant increase in families seeking assistance," Susan Thomas, Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, said in a press release. “Some pantries have reported an average of 200% increase in the number of clients requesting help, of which 50% are new and we are doing our best to provide enough food to meet that increase”
There have been about 8,900 coronavirus claims in Anne Arundel County as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered businesses and canceled social events. This has created more need throughout the county, but meeting those demands is difficult as families are encouraged to stay home and limit travel.
The food bank is working with the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management to safely accept food donations at its Crownsville location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at its 120 Marbury Drive location. They are also accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1370 Blair Drive, Suite H in Odenton.
Anyone wishing not to visit but still donate can text FOOD to 41444 or visit aafoodbank.org/make-a-difference to make a donation online or order through virtual food drives.