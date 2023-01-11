After uncharacteristically deadly year, Anne Arundel Fire Department offers safety tips for staying warm this winter

Seven people died in seven different fires throughout Anne Arundel County in 2022, a dramatic, uncharacteristic spike compared to recent years. There were just two fire fatalities from one incident in 2021 and three deaths from three separate events in 2020, according to the county fire department.

There were no commonalities connecting the seven events, and all of the fires given classifications by investigators were deemed accidental, said Lt. Jennifer Macallair, a fire department spokesperson.

Advertisement

Macallair said that when it comes to preventing fatalities, the department’s needs are not resource-based — the Anne Arundel Fire Department, led by Chief Trisha Wolford, operates 31 stations within the county, employs 896 firefighters and has 1,500 volunteers — but rather “it all comes back to public education and community outreach.”

While the number of fatal fires in Anne Arundel County spiked, the Annapolis Fire Department didn’t report any fatalities in the city last year.

Advertisement

In addition to its several social media pages, the department participates in school, daycare and community events to spread awareness around fire prevention, safety and education. Its website also includes a fire safety survey for citizens to complete, asking homeowners to stay prepared, such as ensuring every level of the house has functioning fire alarms. The survey also suggests several room-specific checks: ensuring the lint filter in the clothes dryer is clean; keeping flammable objects at least three feet from the furnace; and clearing trash and tree trimmings from the property, among other safety measures. The survey can be found at aacounty.org/departments/fire-department/public-education/.

During the colder months, when households most often use artificial heating sources, other precautions must be taken to prevent fires, Macallair said.

Christopher Blake Isasken, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Severn home caught fire in March. He was the first of seven fire fatalities in 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Behind cooking, heating is the second leading cause of house fires, deaths, and injuries in the United States, according to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association. More specifically, the association cited space heaters as accounting for 40% of fires caused by home heating equipment.

Macallair said when using space heaters, it is important to plug them directly into a wall outlet and not into an extension cord, while also verifying that the heater has no damaged cords or plugs attached to it.

When deciding where to place the heater, owners should also keep anything that can burn, such as clothing, bedding or curtains, at least three feet from it. The U.S. Fire Administration also recommends buying a heater with an automatic shut-off feature, so if it were to tip over, the device would turn off.

For homes with a fireplace or wood stove, there are other safety measures to consider.

Homeowners are encouraged not to burn paper, which breaks apart when on fire and can float away from a fireplace. It’s also recommended that someone in the house put out any fire before going to sleep or leaving the property.

Ashes, which Macallair said can store heat for hours or days, should be put in a metal container with a lid and placed outside at least 10 feet from the home. And fire officials also recommend having household heating systems, such as a chimney or furnace, cleaned and inspected annually.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Capital days before the New Year, Macallair said if there was “any point to drive home,” it would be for residents to take off decorations and discard their live Christmas trees as soon as possible. As the trees, which are often purchased weeks before the holiday, steadily dry out, they become more and more flammable.

“The longer that you keep a real Christmas tree drying out in your house, the higher the risk of a fire-related event,” Macallair said.

The spokesperson said that message was especially important to the Anne Arundel Fire Department, which responded to a catastrophic house fire in Annapolis in January 2015. The 16,000 square-foot home of Don and Sandra Pyle — a waterfront mansion nicknamed “The Castle” — was swallowed by flames after an electrical failure caused a 15-foot-tall Christmas tree to catch fire overnight.

Both Pyles and four of their grandchildren were killed.

A report published later that year found the grandparents attempted to save the children before succumbing to the blaze, which was estimated to cause between $16 million and $18 million in damages.

Macallair, who was on the scene on Childs Point Road, recalled the tragedy nearly seven years later.

Advertisement

“If we can mitigate that ever happening again,” she said, “then [our message] is worth every word written.”

At right, three firefighters stand outside of the fully engulfed mansion on Childs Point Road. The fire became so intense that firefighters were unable to enter the home. Don and Sandy Pyle and four of their grandchildren were killed in the massive blaze. (By Glenn A. Miller, Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The first of the seven fire fatalities this year occurred in March when Christopher Blake Isaksen, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after a fire in his Quarterfield Road home in Severn. One week later, firefighters responded to an accidental fire at the Ferndale home of high school sweethearts Darlene and Brian Feeheley. Darlene Feeheley, 68, died of her injuries while her husband Brian, 73, was treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. Causes were not determined in either case.

Joann Marie Smith, 75, was found by firefighters on the second floor of her Severn home April 13 after a lit cigarette near an oxygen tank caused her living room to catch fire. Less than two weeks later, Danielle Neal, a 63-year-old veteran of the Marine Corps from Annapolis, died in her Heritage Harbour home after similar circumstances.

In May, Kevin Zichelli, 33, was accidentally killed on the job after starting a forklift inside a shipping container filled with propane gas. The ignition caused the container to explode.

Thomas Reilly, 71, died Sept. 29 after his trailer home caught fire in Lothian. Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home and the fire was ruled an accident with an undetermined cause.

Advertisement

Erna Brunchorst, 92, died from her injuries at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital after her Crownsville home caught fire in October.

Most recently, on Dec. 18, an unidentified man was found dead in an apartment fire in Glen Burnie. However, investigators determined Tuesday the man’s death was caused by an unrelated health matter.

All homes in Maryland are required to install a 10-year tamper-proof smoke alarm with a silence or hush feature. The Anne Arundel Fire Department, through a partnership with the Anne Arundel Fire Safety Foundation, can provide up to two fire alarms per household for at-risk citizens who cannot afford to purchase their own. Elderly communities and disabled homeowners are also encouraged to contact the fire department for this service.