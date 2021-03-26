Pittman taps former Delaware prison chief, who left after fatal riot, as head of Anne Arundel detention facilities

Anne Arundel County has a new head of its detention facilities.
County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday the appointment of Christopher Klein, a former Delaware prisons chief, who will become Superintendent of Detention Facilities on April 12. Klein was the Bureau of Prisons chief in 2017 when a fatal inmate riot, including the taking of hostages, occurred. Correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed.
Klein has 24 years of experience at correctional systems and safety and homeland security agencies. He will earn $175,000 annually, county officials said. Klein declined to comment through a spokesman, citing that he is still with his current job.
“Chris Klein is everything we were seeking in a leader to build on the good work we have done to create safe, well-run detention facilities,” Pittman said in the announcement. “He has the compassion and the professionalism to support both the officers and the inmates, and shares our desire to prepare every inmate for a better future upon release.”
Klein started his career in 1997 as a correctional officer in the Delaware Department of Correction. He was promoted several times before being named deputy warden at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in 2008, the largest of the state’s four prisons.
In 2011, he was named deputy chief of prisons for the Delaware Department of Correction and became chief in 2015.
In 2017, Klein left his job as prison chief to become deputy principal assistant of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The job change occurred around the same time as a fatal inmate riot at Vaughn Correctional Center, where inmates took over a building at the prison, took four hostages and a correctional officer was killed, according to an Associated Press report.
The Pittman administration is aware of the prison incident and was assured by Klein that he was not removed from his position because of the riot but rather he decided to follow an old boss to a new job, said spokesman Chris Trumbauer.
There was no action taken against Klein for the riot and in his new position he helped draft an after-action report on the incident, Trumbauer said, adding that the administration completed a full background check during the interview process.
“As best we can tell, he left in good standing,” Trumbauer said.
Klein earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Wilmington University. He is a Certified Corrections Executive and is a member of several correctional and law enforcement groups including the Association of Correctional Food Service Affiliates, American Correctional Association, United States Deputy Wardens’ Association and the Delaware Police Chiefs’ Council. He also briefly served as acting director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety for nine months in 2019, according to his LinkedIn page.
He will take over for Acting Superintendent Michael Borgese, who has served in the role since October when Superintendent Bill Martin retired. Borgese will return to being the administrator for the Jennifer Road Detention Center, a job he’s held since 2015.
“Michael Borgese has done outstanding work as acting director,” Pittman said. “He always steps up to take on the most difficult tasks in the agency and will be the key to a smooth transition.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.