Anne Arundel police encourage reporting minor crimes by phone during coronavirus pandemic

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state grows, Anne Arundel County police are following “social distancing” guidelines and responding to non-violent and minor crime reports by phone.
Crimes are often reported online or by the phone, police say, but officers who typically respond in-person to these reports will now call the person who made the report to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Police will continue to respond to emergencies and other reports in person.
“This will keep us healthy and everyone we’re in contact with healthy,” said Sgt. Jackie Davis, a police spokeswoman. Officers, like health care workers, come into contact with hundreds of people a day, she said.
Officers may also arrive at certain calls in masks and gloves in an effort to keep the public safe, Davis said.
Crimes reported online or by the phone are typically screened at set hours of the day by a civilian manager. A sworn police supervisor will now screen calls around the clock to decide which reports can be handled over the phone. Police will decide on a case-by-case basis which calls to respond to in person or by phone, Davis said.
Police strongly suggest people file reports online for the following crimes:
- Destruction to a vehicle
- Destruction of property/vandalism
- Theft from a vehicle
- Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
- Tampering with a vehicle
- Attempted vehicle theft
- Credit or debit card theft
- Identify theft
- Lost property
- Telephone misuse
- Trespassing (not in progress)
The suggestion falls in line with a request from health officials that people practice “social distancing” by keeping at least six feet away from one another to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19.
One of five new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Anne Arundel County, bringing the statewide total to 17, state officials confirmed Friday. The county’s first reported case came Wednesday when a part-time resident in her 70s was diagnosed with the virus. It’s believed the woman contracted the virus through domestic travel and her case is counted as a Montana case, county officials said.
Mayor Gavin Buckley and County Executive Steuart Pittman declared a state of emergency in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Friday after signing an executive order. All city public meetings and city-sponsored events are canceled for the next 30 days.
The declaration comes after Gov. Larry Hogan announced a number of major steps to combat the virus, including prohibiting all gatherings of 250 people or more and closing public schools for two weeks starting Monday. Both the city and county have followed this advice, with multiple closures of facilities for a couple of weeks.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday night.