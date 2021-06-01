Anne Arundel County police officer suspended after being arrested in Howard County bar fight

An Anne Arundel County police corporal was arrested early Thursday morning in Howard County after police said he was fighting in a bar with multiple individuals.
Anne Arundel County police identified the corporal Friday as “A. Salenieks” and said the officer was suspended with pay. Andrew Salenieks is an eight-year veteran of the force. Howard County police charged him with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Salenieks did not have an attorney listed as of Tuesday. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday.