Glen Burnie man spent a year in jail, charged with a murder he didn’t commit. Now he’s suing Anne Arundel police.

A Glen Burnie man held in jail for over a year awaiting trial for a murder he didn’t commit is suing Anne Arundel County, its police department, and its former police chief for violating his rights when officers tricked him into speaking with detectives without an attorney present.
Detectives told Nikko Talley, 24, in 2016 that if he agreed to speak with them the officers would tell him why he was arrested. Talley has a mental disability, he claims in the lawsuit, and didn’t understand he was waiving his Miranda rights to have an attorney present during questioning. Statements Talley made to the detectives were considered deceptive and tossed out before his trial.
Talley was charged in the November 2016 shooting death of Trayvon Dashawn Briscoe, 21, of Brooklyn Park. After a six-day trial, a jury acquitted Talley of murder and firearm offenses on Jan. 29, 2018.
Talley was released after spending 14 months in jail. The experience caused mental pain and suffering, including economic damages because of lost earning capacity, according to the lawsuit. Talley is seeking $300,000 in damages.
The lawsuit was filed on the three-year anniversary of his acquittal, and just before his case’s statute of limitations expires. Talley is suing the county, its police department, former Police Chief Timothy Altomare and detectives Kelly Harding and Jason DiPietro for false arrest, negligence and violating his Miranda rights.
“The detectives took advantage of Talley’s mental disability to trick him into signing away his Miranda rights, even though the detectives knew, or should have known, that Talley did not understand what was going on or what he was doing when he signed the document,” Casey Hansel, Talley’s attorney, wrote in the complaint.
Hansel did not respond to a request for comment.
Anne Arundel County Police Department declined to comment Monday, citing pending litigation. No trial date has scheduled. No other arrests have been made in Briscoe’s murder.
Briscoe was with Talley and a group of friends on Nov. 4, 2016, walking from Daddy Pa’s corner store in Brooklyn Park, when a gunman wearing a mask approached the group.
Talley ran away to a nearby alley, according to the lawsuit, but turned around and saw Briscoe punch the assailant. Briscoe was shot several times and died at the scene. Talley told police he witnessed the crime but did not commit the murder.
Talley, 21 at the time, was interviewed three times by detectives Kelly Harding and Jason DiPietro following the murder. Talley has a learning disability that makes it difficult to read and write, a condition that DiPietro was aware of when he interviewed Talley in a separate incident in his Glen Burnie neighborhood in 2015, according to the lawsuit.
Talley’s mother was not allowed to join him and help explain what the police were asking, as she did in an interview prior to his arrest and during the 2015 incident.
While explaining Talley’s Miranda rights to have an attorney present or refuse to talk to officers during questioning, DiPietro told Talley he would be informed of why he was brought to the police station if he signed a paper waiving his right to counsel.
“If you want to talk to us to find what this is about, you can say, yeah I’ll talk to you...” DiPietro said, according to a transcript of the interrogation.
In another interrogation, Talley was not read his Miranda rights before speaking.
Days before the 2018 murder trial was set to begin, Judge Stacy McCormack threw out two statements made by Talley in the 2016 interrogations that prosecutors planned to use as evidence. McCormack ruled Talley was deceived into waiving his rights that were not made clear to him.
The lawsuit accuses DiPietro and Harding of violating Talley’s state and constitutional protections.
The prosecutors in the case, Amanda Matey and Claude de Vastey Jones, tried to make their case without the statements by using witness testimony, photos and video surveillance that put Talley at the scene of the shooting. But there was little evidence that tied Talley to the actual shooting. Three bullets were removed from Briscoe’s body and .360 caliber automatic handgun shell casing were found nearby. No weapon was recovered and no firearms were found during a search of Talley’s house.
The lawsuit claims the police were negligent when conducting a “short, cursory investigation” built by “shoddy police work.” Police detectives failed to investigate at least four witnesses who had information about a different suspect speeding away from the crime scene in a white car, according to the lawsuit. The car is spotted in the area on video.
Another witness said they were threatened by the suspect, Aaron Thomas, for talking about Briscoe’s murder, the lawsuit claims. Officers searched Thomas’ home and discovered a .357 Taurus revolver in a lizard cage in his room and a white Nissan Altima parked outside.
Thomas was arrested for firearm possession with a felony conviction. The lawsuit claims Thomas was never interviewed in connection with Briscoe’s murder.
“There was substantial exculpatory evidence that was ignored,” Hansel, Talley’s attorney, wrote in the lawsuit.
McCormack’s ruling that Talley was misled by officers, coupled by the jury’s acquittal, stirred up a fervent debate in Anne Arundel County’s legal community in 2018 about what is reasonable “strategic deception” during interrogations.
After the verdict, Altomare, the former police chief, said that he stood by the officers found to have improperly coerced Talley to waive his rights. Prosecutors in the murder case said police did not use promises or coercion to convince Talley to speak. Altomare argued DiPietro’s action fell under “permissible strategic deception” used to draw confessions and statements out of suspects.
“I would certainly try to use (a suspect) being off-balance to my advantage,” Altomare said in an interview with The Capital. “It’s very standard, and it’s very smart.”
The lawsuit, citing Altomare’s comments, claims he “actively taught to officers” unconstitutional practices.
William Davis, then the Anne Arundel County’s district public defender, wrote in a 2018 op-ed for The Capital that police who deceive a person when advising them of their rights violates state and constitutional protections, and is in direct conflict with the oath police take. Davis did not represent Talley.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“To say this was incompetent police work would be an understatement...” wrote Davis, who died in 2020. “Due to the inadequate police investigation, there is a serious question whether his department and the State’s Attorney’s Office brought the right person to trial.”