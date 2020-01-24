Michael Wise III was pushing his daughter’s stroller on her first trick-or-treat experience Halloween night when he was shot multiple times in front of children and families, police said. He died at the scene.
Wise, 24, is one for four men fatally shot in 2019 in Anne Arundel County. Police announced Thursday an up to $10,000 reward for each case for any information that could bring the four men’s individual killers to justice.
“We have puzzles put partly together in all four of these cases,” said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare. “We need help putting the puzzle pieces together that lead to the arrest and the conviction of the person who pulled the trigger in each of these cases.”
The county saw three fatal shootings the week between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 last year. There were 17 homicides in Anne Arundel County in 2019. Police have solved all but these four, Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman Jackie Davis said. Police are close to solving the murders but need more information to lead to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders, Davis said.
Baltimore resident Robert Thomas Jr., 45, was shot outside his house in Brooklyn Park on Audrey Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. He succumbed to his multiple gunshot injuries four days later at a local trauma center. Witnesses reported seeing someone standing over Thomas’ body, firing a handgun multiple times. The suspect then jumped on the back of a dirt bike driven by another suspect and fled the scene.
Oxen Hill native Andre Garrett, 39, was shot at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 30 outside his work on the 300 block of Hospital Drive. Garrett was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Witnesses reported seeing a light skin or Hispanic male fleeing the scene. The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, a white long-sleeve shirt with a black short-sleeve shirt over it and was seen driving a silver Sedan.
Hospital Drive is a busy street with medical facilities and neighborhoods. Police believe there have to be more eyewitnesses that have not come forward.
At a press conference Thursday, members of Garrett’s family wore shirts and clutched signs depicting photos of him and his three-year-old daughter. His daughterwas the love of his life, his mother Sharon Garrett said. Garrett had recently been promoted at work and was about to buy a house. He was looking forward to his 40th birthday in March, she said.
“It broke my heart to know that someone took my son’s life like it was nothing,” his mother said.
Garrett and Wise’s family members wept when police described the murder of their loved ones.
Wise, of Baltimore, was trick-or-treating at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of Gatewood Court in Glen Burnie when he was shot to death. Wise FaceTimed his mother and her younger daughter two hours before his death, cracking jokes about the costumes they were going to wear that night. He was dressed as Super Mario.
Wise wasn’t into the streets, his mother Chantey Holmes said. He went to work, where he was loved by the residents of Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center, and came home to his baby. Wise was excited to take his daughter on her first night of trick-or-treating, Holmes said. She didn’t think Wise had any enemies.
“Only a coward would do that in front of his child and other children,” Holmes said.
In November, Glen Burnie resident Xavier Green, 28, was shot outside his home at 6 p.m. at the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue. Green answered a knock at his door and stepped outside to talk to a man reported as a 5-foot-10 black male. He died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
“While we’ve all been justifiably fearful, the silence is not protecting our families,” Green’s family said in a statement.
The four murders took place in the afternoon or early evening. Police emphasized the hour of the crimes and believe there must be additional witnesses.
The county granted the police department $10,000 for each unsolved homicide to use as an incentive to get people to report additional information to the police.
Altomare said he hopes the money is enough to help witnesses relocate if they are afraid of retaliation after speaking with the police. He pleaded to the public to report to the police rather than individuals attempting to take justice into their own hands.
“We’ll never quit, we’ll never stop trying to bring justice to you and closure to you,” Altomare said.