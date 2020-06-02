EndWhiteSilence demonstration at Anne Arundel County police headquarters set for Wednesday night

Showing Up for Racial Justice in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is planning a demonstration, at a social distance, in front of Anne Arundel County Police headquarters Wednesday to address police brutality and lay out reforms for local police.
The demonstration, called #EndWhiteSilence, encourages white residents to join the fight against racism and gather in solidarity with local organizations and residents of color at 8 p.m. on Veteran’s Highway. Participants will also call on Anne Arundel County police to implement accountability reforms.
“This is our way of sending the message to our neighbors of color that not only are we with them, it’s also to say ‘This is not just a black problem’ to our government structures. It’s a way to say to Chief Altomare, Mayor Buckley, Annapolis Police Chief Jackson, that this is not just about pandering to black anguish at this moment. It’s saying to our white community members that you are not alone, and that it can be easy to come out as white and speak up,” said community organizer CJ Meushaw.
The demonstration is not open to the public. Forty community members will read demands compiled with organizations of color in the county, such as Casa in Action, United Black Clergy, Caucus of African American Leaders, Maryland Reentry Resource Center, People Builders, Anne Arundel County NAACP and Annapolis Coalition of Black Progressives.
The 10 minute demonstration will represent the length of time George Floyd was restrained by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder. Floyd was pinned to the ground by his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Among reforms, the organization wants county and city police to release contingency plans for civil unrest, release officer misconduct records in both departments, and instate police body cameras in the upcoming budget.
A week after Floyd was killed by law enforcement officers in Minnesota, County Executive Steuart Pittman said his team is scrambling to put together a supplementary budget request that would add body cameras to the 2021 budget. The initial cost of the equipment and technology would add roughly $4 million to the $1.72 billion budget, though it could be less depending on the vendor.
If the administration and the council can find a way to pull the funds together, it’s likely they will have enough support to get the body cameras into the final budget.
Reporter Olivia Sanchez contributed to this report.