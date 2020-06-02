EndWhiteSilence demonstration at Anne Arundel County police headquarters set for Wednesday night

“This is our way of sending the message to our neighbors of color that not only are we with them, it’s also to say ‘This is not just a black problem’ to our government structures. It’s a way to say to Chief Altomare, Mayor Buckley, Annapolis Police Chief Jackson, that this is not just about pandering to black anguish at this moment. It’s saying to our white community members that you are not alone, and that it can be easy to come out as white and speak up,” said community organizer CJ Meushaw.