Internal investigation clears Anne Arundel police officer investigated for involvement in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Anne Arundel County police on Tuesday concluded their investigation into an officer’s involvement in the rally and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, finding the officer did not violate department policies or state and federal laws.
The officer was suspended with pay on Jan. 11 while internal investigators examined why he was in Washington D.C. that day. Anne Arundel County police worked with federal authorities during the investigation, they said.
A police spokesperson declined to provide more information or identify the officer, saying the investigation is “a personnel matter.”
O’Brien Atkinson, president of Anne Arundel County’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70, said the officer was in Washington D.C. with his family for the Trump rally and had no intention to do anything illegal. “The officer was found to have done nothing wrong,” Atkinson said.
The officer has returned to full duty status, police said.
“The Anne Arundel County Police Department is committed to the highest level of ethical standards by its sworn and civilian members, whether on or off duty. The Anne Arundel County Police Department also supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly,” the department said in a statement announcing the officer’s suspension on Jan. 11.
Since January, federal prosecutors charged more than 400 people in the wake of the riot that left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured. Federal prosecutors expect to charge an additional 100 people in a probe considered the largest undertaking in the Justice Department’s history.
At least 10 defendants are current or former law enforcement officers and 48 defendants are current or former military members, according to CBS News. Four police officers involved in the riot have resigned or were fired.
At least nine Marylanders were arrested in the riots at the Capitol, including a 33-year-old man facing charges for allegedly carrying a pistol and high-capacity magazine onto Capitol grounds.
Six of the Marylanders, two of them teenagers, were arrested for allegedly violating the curfew. Three of them also were charged with illegally entering the Capitol grounds.
Trump and his supporters made increasingly false and incendiary comments about the presidential election results in the weeks before a mob descended on the U.S. Capitol. There was no widespread fraud in the election, as was confirmed by election officials across the country and by Trump’s attorney general.
Trump encouraged thousands at the rally preceding the riot to “fight like hell,” but lawyers for the former president adamantly denied during his impeachment trial that he had incited the attack. They pointed to a remark during his speech in which he told the crowd to behave “peacefully” that day.
Trump was acquitted of inciting the mob to violence in a Senate trial.
Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the Capitol attack. The Senate was six votes short to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed an independent 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.
It came a day after emotional appeals for the commission from police who fought the mob, the family of an officer who died and lawmakers in both parties who fled Capitol chambers in the worst attack on the building in two centuries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.