Pittman pledges to pay for Safe Stations if grant funding for county’s Crisis Response System falls short

The organization operates on several federal, state and county grants. The Crisis Response System has received two payments of $250,000 from the state Community Health Resource Commission since 2017 to create a pilot “Safe Station” program in response to the country’s opioid epidemic. Since then, the program has become a model for counties across the state and “successful beyond anyone’s wildest imagination,” said Adrienne Mickler, executive director of Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency.