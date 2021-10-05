Anne Arundel County Council passed a legislation that sets a minimum wage and benefits for construction contractors

The legislation will undoubtedly impact general fund expenditures, but the exact impact cannot be determined, the fiscal note reads. The driving factor of this uncertainty is related to project costs. There are several variables that determine project cost and some examples might include the size of a project, the duration, the complexity of a project, the number of bids received, timing, the proportion of labor and materials, etc. In turn, existing research suggests that the increase in total project costs could be anywhere between 2% and 15%, according to the fiscal note.