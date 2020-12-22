Anne Arundel council shifts millions for coronavirus response, votes down fee limits on third-party delivery services

The Anne Arundel County Council approved emergency legislation shifting millions of dollars into coronavirus pandemic recovery needs while defeating another emergency bill that would have capped certain fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery services.
The two emergency bills were put forth by County Executive Steuart Pittman in response to the pandemic. Monday’s meeting was the last of 2020 and also included the passage bills creating a new diversity title, allowing properties with repeat criminal activity to be deemed a public nuisance, and refining the definition of constituent services.
Emergency Bill 107-20 was passed unanimously after some debate. It moves $6.2 million from the Chief Administrative Officer’s contingency account to the Arundel Community Development Services. This money will be split between the county Eviction Protection Program, $1.9 million; Emergency Food Assistance Program, $2.1 million; and about $200,000 for administration costs. Another $2 million was moved to the Workforce Development Corporation to continue giving out $500 gift cards under its Humanitarian Relief Fund.
The bill also provided another $5.4 million in grant fund appropriations and more money for the Community Development Fund. This money will be split among various uses, including about $2 million for a COVID-19 related grant to help cover transportation costs during the pandemic. The bill states funding is used from unanticipated revenues, the contingency fund and new grant awards.
Another emergency item, Bill 108-20, was defeated in a 4-3 vote. Emergency legislation requires 5 votes in support, a supermajority, for passage. This bill would have limited fees associated with third-party delivery services, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, to 15% of the purchase price for online orders. Restaurants can still enter into agreements to pay higher fees if they want other services such as advertising, marketing, or access to customer subscriptions. It would have been tied to the county’s state of emergency and ended alongside that measure.
The bill was requested by Pittman after some restaurants delivering food complained about third-party fees charged by companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats. Those companies charge fees for their services, though some owners said they found themselves part of online services without making a request. That includes restaurants that adapted to takeout after Pittman reduced capacity to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican councilmembers were concerned about the bill, saying they called restaurants and didn’t find it to be such a pressing problem that required interfering in the private market. They were also concerned not enough research went into the bill and it could backfire, leading to drivers losing their jobs.
“We create a whole new issue with drivers losing their job because there is not the ability to get paid ... There are a bunch of missing pieces for me,” said Jessica Haire, D-Edgewater.
Pete Baron, Pittman’s director of government relations, said the county did the research it could in the time given and modeled the bill off similar styled legislation in other states.
Much of Monday’s meeting was used to move swiftly through long-discussed legislation, one of which was Bill 94-20. It passed with a 6-1 vote. With the bill’s passage, properties that are the site of specific repeat criminal activity could be labeled as nuisance properties. A property labeled as a public nuisance can attempt to rectify that status and is liable for fines and enforcement without remedies.
Volke voted against the legislation, saying it was not amended enough for him to support. He lauded Councilman Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, for pursuing the legislation.
Pruski has said he drafted the legislation to help neighborhoods afflicted by nearby properties that have repeat criminal activity.
The bill that attracted the most written testimony online was Bill 101-20, which would create an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion director inside the county executive’s office. An auditor’s report on the bill estimated it would cost between $103,249 to $181,426 to hire a person in that position, not including benefits or pension. This person would be part of the budding Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice, an idea from County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.
The hired individual will review and work with county offices to create a more inclusive government in both county employees and the people it serves, said Kai Boggess-de Bruin, Pittman’s chief of staff.
This position can increase the likelihood of driving change in government and our communities, she said. The council passed the bill unanimously after an extended debate.
Republican councilmembers were concerned about the position’s potential cost, especially during a pandemic. County administration officials said no costs had been set, and the bill only created the title. The council would have to approve the hire and funding once a person was selected for the position. County officials said they expected a future bill in the fiscal year 2021 for those appropriations.
Volke said the bill makes the council look “tone-deaf” no matter the choice. If they vote against the bill, they deny calls for racial justice made over the last six months, he said. If they approve it, they burden the county with more costs as it tries to navigate expected revenue decreases due to the pandemic.
Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, said she disagreed with Volke’s assessment. She said the hiring would help the county ensure all county residents recover from the pandemic.
Nine people wrote in support of the bill, including Nichole Morris of Odenton.
“It is imperative and long overdue to have a diverse representation in the workplace, especially (among) Anne Arundel County positions and each county/state level. More specifically, the higher-level positions to include the executive level. These positions do not represent our community and MUST CHANGE immediately,” Morris wrote.
Other bills passed by the council included Bill 93-20, an effort by Council Chair Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, to define “usual and customary constituent services.” The bill passed unanimously.
Its passage rewrites the definition and provides specific guidelines for constituent services. The bill prevents councilmembers from exhibiting favoritism and from representing or advocating for residents or business entity in any judicial or quasi-judicial proceeding or communicating with a decision-making employee of any such body off the record or out of the presence of the parties, among other specific actions.