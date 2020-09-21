Sept. 21: Anne Arundel County adds 118 coronavirus cases over the weekend, state’s positivty rate drops to 2.75%

Anne Arundel County added 118 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to state health department data released Monday morning.
Numbers show the county now has 9,677 confirmed cases and 232 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, but a lab test was not performed.
Maryland added 412 new cases and four deaths since Sunday.
Two weeks after Labor Day, Maryland has recorded its lowest rate of positive cases and fewest hospitalizations since March. It’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 2.75% Monday. The seven-day positivity rate in Anne Arundel was 3.58%.
The state has confirmed 120,568 cases and 3,739 deaths. There are currently 290 people hospitalized statewide — 219 in acute beds and 71 in intensive care.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Monday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Latest Anne Arundel County
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 744 (847)
- Annapolis (21403): 830 (889)
- Annapolis (21405): 10 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 211 (251)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 215 (316)
- Brooklyn (21225): 208 (698)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 22 (26)
- Crofton (21114): 240 (335)
- Crownsville (21032): 84 (126)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 31 (91)
- Davidsonville (21035): 58 (71)
- Deale (20751): 25 (25)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (74)
- Edgewater (21037): 256 (347)
- Fort Meade (20755): (53)
- Friendship (20758): 5 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 4 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 119 (189)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 538 (655)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 948 (1067)
- Hanover (21076): 304 (386)
- Harmans (21077): 6 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 28(30)
- Jessup (20794): 34 (701)
- Laurel (20724): 469 (506)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 114 (152)
- Lothian (20711): 138 (149)
- Millersville (21108): 199 (221)
- Naval Academy (21402): (15)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (39)
- Odenton (21113): 417 (469)
- Owings (20736): 0 (78)
- Pasadena (21122): 710 (795)
- Riva (21140): 21 (26)
- Severn (21144): 505 (562)
- Severna Park (21146): 276 (357)
- Shady Side (20764): 33 (37)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 10 (11)
- West River (20778): 23 (24)