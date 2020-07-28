Anne Arundel County opening cooling centers as high heat continues

Anne Arundel County has opened cooling centers Tuesday in response to prolonged high temperatures and excessive humidity.
Meteorologists are forecasting temperatures in the high 90s with oppressive humidity pushing heat index values in excess of 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Heat index values are how hot it feels outside.
All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Anne Arundel County Police have designated District Station Community Rooms at the following precincts as cooling centers from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday:
Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Residents are encouraged to exercise caution during extremely hot temperatures whether inside or outside as it can be dangerous to anyone not prepared. The National Weather Service forecasts several more days of 90s temperatures until Friday when a high of 86 degrees is expected.
County residents and visitors are encouraged to do the following during the heatwave. At-risk individuals seeking cooling with concerns for their pets should contact Animal Care & Control (410) 222-8900 during normal business hours.
The Office of Emergency Management recommends these actions:
● Drink more fluids, regardless of your activity level. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink.
● Do not drink liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar, as these can cause you to lose more body fluid.
● Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to an air-conditioned public place or a county cooling center — even a few hours spent in air-conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
● Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a more efficient way to cool off.
● Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
● NEVER leave any person or animal in a closed, parked vehicle.
Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. Check regularly on:
● Infants and young children.
● Those aged 65 or older.
● Those who have a mental illness.
● Those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure.
