10 people from Severn, Glen Burnie, Baltimore charged in largest cocaine bust in Anne Arundel County history, police say

Ten people are facing numerous drug trafficking, conspiracy and drug charges following a year-long multi-agency investigation around Severn and Glen Burnie that led to what officials are calling the largest bust of its kind in Anne Arundel County Police history.

Investigators seized 18 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $2 million, other drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamines and recovered 21 firearms in a conspiracy that spanned from Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City to Houston and Brownsville, Texas, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said at a news conference Thursday in Pasadena.

“We are determined to disrupt the trafficking of drugs and illegal guns that threaten the safety of our neighborhoods,” Brown said. “I made a commitment to the people of Maryland that my office would work with local law enforcement to improve public safety. I want to commend the members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the DEA for their tireless effort and commitment to protect our communities.”

The 10 people charged in connection to the case, include eight people from Anne Arundel County and two Baltimore residents:

Clayton Mooring, 42, of Glen Burnie

Tacoma Sanders, 43, of Baltimore

Maurice Dorsey, 42, of Glen Burnie

Donna Carpenter, 33, of Glen Burnie

Kirk Nowlin, 32, of Glen Burnie

Raymond Eggleston, 63, of Severn

Darryl Henson, 45, of Severn

Tony Horne Jr., 42, of Severn

Drameek Wallace, 23, of Severn

Charles Thomas, 35, of Baltimore

The investigation began last year when detectives say they identified multiple drug traffickers in Anne Arundel County completing dozens of hand-to-hand drug exchanges. That led to a wiretap in July that confirmed the distribution of large amounts of dangerous controlled substances from Texas to Maryland, investigators said.

Chief among the suspects is Mooring, whom police call a “high-ranking member” of the conspiracy that organized the importation of at least 17 kilos of cocaine into Maryland, investigators said. In a 16-count indictment, Mooring is charged as a drug kingpin along with numerous other trafficking charges.

After the investigation revealed Henson and Dorsey had both been supplied by Mooring detectives shifted their focus to following Mooring’s activities.

Detectives learned Mooring was coordinating the importation of large amounts of cocaine from the Houston area, including packages of drugs being stashed in vehicles that were being shipped across state lines. On April 7, Anne Arundel County Policeintercepted a vehicle containing approximately 17 kilograms of cocaine as it was being moved from Texas to Mooring’s business at Essential Freight LLC located at the 500 block of Crain Highway. A search of the business led to an additional 1.8 kilograms being recovered, police said.

Mooring has been held without bond since April. He is being represented by Anne Arundel County attorney John Henry Robinson III, according to online court records.

In a message, Robinson said his client “maintains his innocence and is looking forward to his day in court.”

Mooring is set to appear in court July 14.

The other defendant held without bond is Sanders, who is being represented by the Anne Arundel County Public Defenders Office. Sanders’ next court appreance is scheduled for July 14.

All other individuals have been released on bond, officials said.

In all, law enforcement seized 18 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of heroin, 360 grams of fentanyl and 67 pounds of cannabis among all the defendants. Police recovered other drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine and designer drugs similar to MDMA. Additionally, 21 firearms were recovered throughout the investigation including two stolen handguns and a buildable firearm often sold without serial numbers, otherwise known as a “ghost gun.”

“This goes far beyond numbers, this investigation is a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to protect people and protect our communities by preventing these drugs from reaching the streets, Brown said. “We’ve potentially saved countless lives and sparred families.”

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad echoed this sentiment and also expressed how proud she was of the investigators as well as the collaboration efforts from federal, state and local partners.

“I thank the DEA, Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, Office of State’s Attorney, and the Office of the Attorney General for their partnership and collaboration,” she said.

The defendants’ cases will be handled in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City, police said.