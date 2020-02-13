Giving blood to remember Wendi; Taking a sunset hike; or see the Back Vote Mural Project are among the best things to do around Annapolis

The Banneker-Douglass Museum, Maryland’s official African American heritage museum, is opening a new exhibit called The Black Vote Mural Project at 3 p.m. on Saturday. With 16 murals, the year-long exhibit explores the intersection of public art, black voices and civil rights. The murals, painted by local artists, follow a theme of African Americans and the right to vote. “Through public art, exciting programs, and engaging activities, we will celebrate the heroes who secured our right to vote, while examining the ways in which our civic duty can impact the future of Maryland and this nation," said Sabriyah Hassan, Director of Programs, Banneker-Douglass Museum.