Annapolis family locked in 8-year adoption battle assigned same federal judge as Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 case

After spending eight years and employing various legal strategies to get their adopted daughter from Nepal to the United States, an Annapolis couple is hoping to convince a District Court judge that the federal government hasn’t followed legal procedures.

Shortly after federal Judge Tanya Chutkan was assigned to Aaron and Emma Skalka’s case, her name was soon populating television news chyrons and newspaper headlines across the nation and world. In early August, Chutkan was assigned to the case against former President Donald Trump over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

“As I’m reading the story about Trump’s indictment, I see that name [Chutkan] and I said, ‘That name is really familiar ... wait a minute, hold on a second,’ and I pulled up our court filings and was like, ‘That’s our judge!’” Aaron Skalka said.

As Americans hang onto Chutkan’s every word to foresee the former president’s fate, Aaron and Emma Skalka will do the same.

After successfully adopting their first child, Ben, from Nepal in 2010, the Skalkas were matched with a second child, Bhagya, in 2015 and officially adopted her in 2017 when she was around 5 years old. A near ban on adoptions out of the Nepal by the State Department due to fears around child trafficking, however, has impeded the Skalkas’ ability to complete the process of getting their daughter to the U.S. and enabled the federal government to leave their application in limbo for years.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon dismissed their case in 2017, siding with the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Now, the Skalkas are turning to Chutkan to enforce laws requiring the federal government to make a decision on their application to get their daughter to Annapolis.

“By all accounts, she’s probably the best judge we could have pulled from that pool,” Aaron Skalka said. “Based on her previous rulings, I think she’s not afraid to hold government agencies accountable. Based on her rulings recently with the January 6 insurrectionists, she seems like a very sort of by-the-book, law-and-order lady which, in our case, bodes well.”

Chutkan, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court in 2014 by former President Barack Obama, has consistently handed down some of the harshest punishments for those who attended the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Chutkan is also an immigrant herself, hailing from Kingston, Jamaica.

After Department of Justice attorneys file their dismissal, which is scheduled to be due by the end of the month, the Skalkas’ legal team will file a response. Once the Department of Justice replies, Chutkan will set a date for the case.

“I don’t know if she’ll act quickly,” Jesse Bless, the Skalkas’ attorney, who has been in immigration law for nearly 20 years, 13 of those working in the Department of Justice. “I think she will, but I never know because all these judges have incredibly loaded dockets, so I don’t know what the timeline will be.”

Bless expects Chutkan to treat the case with urgency. The judge’s decision, Bless said will not be whether the Skalkas get to bring Bhagya home, but, rather, whether to compel the federal government to make a decision on their petition

Chutkan, Bless said, will not be deciding whether Bhagya gets to come home to Annapolis with her parents. Instead, the lawyer believes, she will decide whether the federal government must make a decision on the Skalka’s petition to bring her to the U.S.

“The law says you can adopt children and this is how you do it, and you can’t discriminate on the basis of national origin, gender, what have you,” Bless said. “But they came up with a blanket policy and the blanket policy is not to reject or deny. It’s to not make a decision at all.”

The Skalkas hope Chutkan will see that the federal government did not follow due process by sitting on their application and force a decision.

“We’re down to a legal matter here,” Emma Skalka said. “For as much as I don’t have much confidence anymore in the branch that handles adoptions on behalf of the State Department, I do have tremendous confidence in our legal system. And the law has, from the very beginning, been on our side. I’m very grateful we have this judge.”

Bless said that another option Chutkan has is requesting the government reconsider its decision to reject the family for humanitarian parole, which the Skalkas have applied for four times for Bhagya. They’ve been rejected each time. It’s a legal process that allows someone from a foreign country to bypass immigration standards for the sake of their safety.

The family has been rejected sometimes with no reasoning, once because they couldn’t prove parole was the only option and another because they didn’t give adequate proof she was in immediate danger, according to government responses, they said. This was in spite of the family having experts from Johns Hopkins and Yale vouch for the mental health treatment Bhagya needs to cope with the trauma from her time in orphanages. Nepali doctors are saying it’s not available to her. Hopkins offered the care for free, the Skalkas said.

“The decision will be whether our case lives or not, not a decision to bring the child home, unfortunately, so this saga is just getting started in terms of the lawsuit,” Bless said.

In the meantime, Emma and Ben Skalka will be visiting Bhagya in Nepal this month for her 13th birthday on Aug. 18 and taking her and the other roughly 30 other kids in her orphanage on an outing.

“We’re really looking forward to that,” Emma Skalka said.