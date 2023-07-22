Annapolis Police increases officer presence in ‘areas affected by violence’ during the summer season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On the night of June 15, Nelson Poston drove into Robinwood with three passengers, all of them armed.

Annapolis Police do not know who initiated the “spontaneous” gun battle on Tyler Avenue. Poston was shot in the head and fell to the pavement. The silver vehicle sped off with three people instead of four and left its driver to die. Three days later, Poston, 20, died of his wounds.

An investigation thus far has led to one arrest of 29-year-old Annapolis woman, who was initial charged with murder before further evidence reduced the offenses against her to assault. A month after the shooting, an autopsy revealed Poston had been fatally shot by someone he came to Robinwood with.

Poston’s killing was one of several high-profile shootings in Annapolis this year — with 38 incidents as of July 14, city police have already confirmed more shootings in 2023 than its five-year average of 36 — a spike that has led city officials to design and implement a summer crime plan.

Beginning July 14 and lasting eight weeks, the program is largely based on increasing officer presence in “areas affected by violence,” serving warrants and locating illegal firearms.

In an outline shared with the City Council but which did not require its approval, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson described the department’s three-pronged plan as a “short-term initiative…to address concerns with violence and property crimes throughout the city.”

Jackson’s four-page document doesn’t specify which areas police are focusing on this summer — in the past, the chief has been hesitant to provide such details publicly, out of precaution for his staff and their investigations.

In an email to The Capital, however, spokesperson Bernie Bennett said Annapolis officers will be concentrated on “areas with the highest concentration of part one crimes,” offenses the department reports to the Maryland State Police and the FBI. These include homicides, robberies, burglaries, rapes, serious assaults and thefts.

Using a data map released by the city last July, The Capital conducted an analysis of currently available crime data in Annapolis. Accessible on the police department’s website, the map allows users to review incidents from this year and last year. They also have the option to filter by date, location and type of offense.

Reviewing data through July 14, when the summer plan began, The Capital found that reports of nearly every part one crime has increased this year when compared to the same time period in 2022. The only exception to that year-to-year increase was aggravated assault cases, which saw a 12.9% decrease in the first part of 2023, according to the city’s data set.

Seven homicides have occurred in Annapolis through July 14, compared to one homicide in total last year. Five of those that took place occurred between two incidents, including a mass shooting in June that left three dead at a birthday party and three others injured.

Nine rapes have been reported in Annapolis before July 14, compared to four across the same time period last year.

Additionally, there were 62 burglaries or breaking and entering reports, compared to 55 in 2022. And there have been 34 robbery cases so far, compared to 21 last year. While both involve theft, robberies include force or the threat of force.

Annapolis crime data before 2022 was not available through the city’s map resource.

Acknowledging a lack of data in their assessments of crime, several City Council members, including members of the public safety committee, have called for a police response. The summer crime plan represents that response, at least in part.

“There’s a perceived uptick [in crime],” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Karma O’Neill, “and I think the police station is responding to that, because perception is everything.”

O’Neill serves on the City Council’s Public Safety Committee alongside council members DaJuan Gay of Ward 6 and Rhonda Pindell-Charles of Ward 3. Pindell-Charles acts as the committee’s chair.

In an interview with The Capital, Gay said the city won’t know how effective the summer crime plan is “until it’s over, or maybe mid-way through,” noting the plan, like any solution, won’t address every cause of crime.

“Constant poverty in an isolated area, there’s always going to be problems there,” said Gay, who represents the Robinwood community where Poston was killed. “We have to step our game up in terms of the programs we’re offering and making sure money is going in the right places.”

In his report, Jackson outlined the three initiatives that will guide his department this summer. A self-described champion of community policing, each part of Jackson’s plan involves closing the gap between officers and residents.

The first uses overtime shifts to place officers on the ground and in engagement roles. Jackson describes police officials walking through communities on foot, engaging with its citizens and educating them on trends and deterrents to crime, as well as changes in the law.

The second is based more on enforcement and surveillance, looking to arrest individuals on outstanding warrants, recover stolen automobiles and seize illegal handguns.

The last requires patrol officers to be on the ground for two hours throughout their regular shifts, providing a sense of safety to residents. It is the only initiative that doesn’t need overtime funding; the others will cost approximately $73,000 of overtime wages to complete, according to Jackson. That money will come from the department’s discretionary budget, which is made of funds already set aside for overtime, police officials said.

Local civil rights leaders were supportive of the crime program after reviewing its contents.

They said they plan to oversee the program carefully and expect Jackson to do the same.

In a written statement, the Caucus of African American Leaders said it is supportive of any anti-crime measure that both reduces crime and protects the rights of citizens.

“Law enforcement officials in their zeal to reduce pernicious crime must balance that zeal with the U.S. Constitution which provides citizens with rights,” caucus leaders wrote.

The Rev. Rickey Nelson Jones, president of the Anne Arundel County chapter of the NAACP, said parts of the plan focused on enforcement “must be implemented with caution,” but Jackson is “moving in the right direction.”

Jones also said it is wise for police to share information with residents, not only to reduce victimization but to build trust in the community as well.

“This is what the NAACP has in mind for public policing everywhere. This is just a good idea,” Jones said. “When police officers positively interact with the community on a regular basis, they’re not viewed by the community as suspicious, i.e. individuals trying to hurt them.”