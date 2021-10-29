Annapolis police advise residents to avoid downtown as water floods city streets

Annapolis police are advising residents to avoid downtown Annapolis and closing several roads as water floods into low-lying streets.
Dock Street and Compromise Street are closed Friday morning. Spa Creek Bridge, also known as Eastport Bridge, is closed. Police advise residents to be prepared for detours and delays and to never drive around barricades or through standing water.
A coastal flood warning has taken effect in Anne Arundel County and schools have been closed for the day. . City Dock was underwater Friday morning. High tide is expected just before 12 p.m.
Video from Annapolis showed a significant portion of City Dock in Annapolis underwater Friday morning and is expected to get worse over the next several hours.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this report.