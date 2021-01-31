Anne Arundel prepares for first potential snowstorm of the year

Anne Arundel County residents may see up to a foot of snow from the expected winter storm headed for the area.
The snow will start rolling in around 5-7 a.m., said meteorologist Brian LaSorsa. The first wave of snow, from afternoon to evening, will bring about three to six inches.
The snow will change to a light winter mix, with some southern areas possibly seeing rain, LaSorsa said.
On Monday, another round of snow will bring a couple more inches, he said. Despite the overnight break, it is one snowstorm, with two rounds.
Annapolis will not see much of a difference when it comes to snow, although those right on the water might see less ice. There will be more of a north-south divide when it comes to snow totals, LaSorsa said.
Whatever the storm brings, the county is ready, said Chris Phipps, director of the Anne Arundel County Public Works Department. All day, the county department worked to pre-treat the primary roads with salt brine.
The salt brine mixture helps the snow not stick, and if needed, the department can also treat the roads with rock salt. The county has nearly 300 plows, with shifts starting at midnight, Phipps said.
Shifts will run for 12 hours on Sunday, possibly on Monday, depending on how much snow sticks to the roads, he said.
The county is confident it’s in pretty good shape, he said. That said, Phipps urges people to stay off the roads.
There’s a chance the snow will bring some ice, and the roads will likely get slick and hazardous with the snow. On Sunday, there’s less reason for people to be on the road.
“By all means, stay off the roads unless you have to,” Phipps said.
As a result of the snow, vaccine clinics will be closed Sunday and Monday, the county announced in a news release.
Annapolis will be in a snow emergency, starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the city. As part of the snow emergency, all vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes.
Garages in the city will be opened for free residential parking. Cars that aren’t moved may be towed.
City crews in Annapolis will start at 8 a.m. Sunday, working in 12-hour shifts, according to the release.
Residents are also asked to park on their driveways to make it easier for plows to clear snow.
Latest Anne Arundel County
The county may delay trash pickup if the snowfall is bad enough, Phipps said. The decision will be made Sunday.