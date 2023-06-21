20-year-old gunman dies of wounds three days after Annapolis shootout, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 20-year-old man died Sunday, Annapolis Police said, three days after officers found him lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

Nelson Malika Poston, of Annapolis, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Police initially said Poston was “sitting in his car” when he was “grazed” in the head with a bullet. However, according to charging documents against Dimitria Nichole Weston, a 29-year-old Annapolis woman arrested last week in connection to the June 15 shooting, Poston was one of four people who drove to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue and started firing weapons “in the direction of citizens in the community,” including Weston.

Officers who reviewed nearby security footage wrote Weston was standing in the roadway in front of her home in the Robinwood community when she returned fire at the silver vehicle and its four occupants.

Bernie Bennett, a department spokesperson, said Wednesday police believed a group of people was firing at Poston and the silver car, adding he could not confirm which group initiated the “spontaneous” gun battle or what provoked it.

Per a Tuesday news release, police have not arrested anyone else involved in the shooting, which they described as a “fluid and ongoing” homicide investigation.

After Poston went down, police wrote Weston stood over him and her firearm discharged, sending a bullet into Poston’s arm. After she was arrested, Weston told police that shot was accidental, admitting to firing a weapon earlier as well. She also said she did not take any property from Poston’s person, but only took off his face mask, police wrote.

Weston was initially charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment and a gun possession offense in the shooting. Additional charges related to Poston’s death have not yet been included in online court records.

Weston is being held without bond. She will be represented by a public defender, though a specific attorney has not yet been assigned to her case, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.

Poston was on supervised probation at the time of his death, according to court records. In June 2021, he pleaded guilty to underage possession of a firearm and served 18 months. Police records from a 2022 shooting indicate Poston had been a party in multiple Annapolis investigations since 2018, including other shootings.

The firearm and reckless endangerment charges against Poston last year were dismissed in March.

Poston became the seventh homicide victim in Annapolis this year.