Six shootings reported in Annapolis over weekend, one person dead, another shot, and three shootings on same block

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There were six confirmed reports of shots fired in Annapolis over the weekend, according to city police, resulting in one injury and one death.

On Friday night, sometime around 11 p.m., a victim was shot in the chest near Frederick Douglass and Medgar Evers streets and was taken to an area hospital. They were eventually flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical but stable condition, police said, adding their investigation is “fluid and ongoing.”

Advertisement

The next day, around 10 p.m. on Madison Street, officers found 26-year-old city resident Amari Tydings on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pronounced dead at the scene, she became the third Annapolis homicide victim this year whose death is being investigated by city police.

According to a Monday news release, Annapolis authorities similarly described Tydings’ death as being under investigation, announcing no suspects.

Advertisement

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact 410-260-3439 or make an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

In addition to the two contact shootings, where someone was confirmed to be struck by a bullet, there were four reports of shots fired throughout the city.

Two of the reports occurred on Frederick Douglass and President streets, near where Friday’s shooting occurred. One took place Sunday morning, shortly before 7:30 a.m. Police reviewed nearby surveillance footage that showed an unknown suspect walk to the corner of the block, fire one shot in the air and walk toward Tyler Avenue. The second occurred early Monday morning, at approximately 12:24 a.m., though police did not find any evidence a gun had been fired, according to the news release.

Additionally, just after midnight Saturday morning, police responded to the 600 block of Severn Island Court, where they found a house had been damaged by a bullet. An hour later, officers arrived at the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, about a mile from where the first incident occurred, and found evidence that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Both of those investigations are “fluid and ongoing,” police said.

Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles said the community had experienced a “series of horrendous acts” this weekend, adding she believes city police will “work very diligently and doggedly” in finding those responsible and holding them accountable.

“Public safety affects everyone,” the alderwoman said, “especially our children who deserve to be able to enjoy all of life’s positive experiences and opportunities in and outside of our city without fear or lasting trauma.

“Everyone wants safe neighborhoods,” she continued, “our residents, businesses, and visitors. Otherwise, everyone’s quality of life suffers, fear becomes the norm, personal health is negatively affected, and commerce will take a downturn.”