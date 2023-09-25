Woman shot walking into Annapolis apartment building in stable condition, police say

A 52-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot walking into her apartment building Sunday night, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to the Harbour House community at approximately 9:26 p.m., police wrote in a news release. Upon arrival, they found the woman shot in the legs and applied tourniquets to try and stop the bleeding, said department spokesperson Bernie Bennett.

Advertisement

Police believe the gunshot victim was not the intended target of Sunday’s shooting, Bennett said. The woman was returning to her apartment on the 1100 block of Madison Street when she was shot, Bennett said. Several parked and unoccupied vehicles also were struck by bullets, and police reported no other injuries.

Bennett said he could not confirm how many shell casings were recovered, what kind of firearms were used or how many times the victim was shot. Annapolis Fire officials transferred the woman to an area hospital, where she is now in stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

Sunday’s shooting was the sixth to injure or kill someone since July 14, when the Annapolis Police Department implemented its summer crime plan — a deployment strategy based on overtime funding and increasing officer presence in “areas affected by violence.” Before the plan took effect, there had been were seven homicides and 14 nonfatal shooting victims in Annapolis this year.

The summer plan was designed to last eight weeks, from July 14 to Sept. 8, and cost approximately $72,000, according to an outline shared with the City Council. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson has since signaled his intent to continue the plan’s strategy “until [he is] convinced that it is no longer needed.” Costs for a fall and winter plan have not yet been made public.

[ Annapolis reports two homicides during eight-week summer crime plan; all other crimes down, police data shows ]

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Bennett said officers were “in the area” of Madison Street at the time of the shooting, saying the incident took place inside the plan’s deployment zone. However, police did not identify any suspects in their news release and urged anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. Citizens also can leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP (562587).

Sunday’s shooting was the fourth in September.

On Sept. 15, a 19-year-old man standing outside near the Robinwood Community Center was shot in the leg, police said. The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Four days earlier, on the afternoon of Sept. 11, a 40-year-old man was shot three times in the 900 block of President Street and Park Avenue, near Eastport. He had been hit in the shoulder, elbow and ankle; all were non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Tre’on Hunt, 18, was shot and killed Sept. 8 in the Bywater Mutual Homes Community. A Glen Burnie resident and senior at the Phoenix Academy, Hunt was scheduled to work cleaning shifts that weekend at the Naval Academy’s football stadium.

Hunt’s death was one of two homicides to occur since the Annapolis crime plan took effect. Both took place on the same block: the 1900 block of Copeland Street, a road that branches from Bywater Road directly into the subsidized housing complex.