New book details posthumous pardon of John Snowden, a Black Annapolitan accused of killing a white woman, hanged after trial

Snowden never confessed to the killing and was likely tortured during his police interview, Seligman said. Amid concerns that a white mob would remove Snowden from jail and lynch him similar to Henry Davis, who was lynched in 1906 in Annapolis, Snowden’s trial was moved to Towson and heard before an all-white jury. In an eight-day trial the jury was presented with only circumstantial evidence, including results from an autopsy of Lottie May Brandon conducted after her body was repeatedly transported to different locations, buried and then dug up, that found skin of an African American person was under her fingernails.