Hopping down from a fire truck, Santa passed out candy canes, listened to children’s wish lists and put donated toys into hefty black bags where they will later be transported and sorted at an undisclosed site called the “North Pole." High school students and other volunteers then organize the gifts into gender and age group ranging from 2 to 13 years old. The categorized toys will be distributed later in the week to Annapolis and Anne Arundel public schools, community centers and churches in hopes all area children have something to open on Christmas morning.