Annapolis Rotary beats coronavirus blues with ‘Crabs To Go’ instead of annual feast

Chesapeake Seafood Caterers served meaty crabs at over 120 parties and events last summer. This year, because of the coronavirus, they served one.
The Rotary Club of Annapolis purchased more than 220 bushels of steamed crabs and 4,000 ears of corn from Chesapeake Seafood Caterers for its first “Rotary Crabs To Go” fundraiser. The pandemic moved the traditional crab feast, known for attracting thousands of people to dine at tables overflowing with crabs, to a drive-thru only option.
Crabs are scarce and expensive this season. And people can’t always travel or crack crustaceans at popular restaurants because of coronavirus restrictions. For some, the Rotary Club’s drive-thru could be the first chance residents had to participate in one of Maryland’s favorite pastimes.
“I’ve never seen a year like this,” said Adam Higgins, vice president of Chesapeake Seafood Caterers. “The recession was probably the last time we went from doing 120 jobs to 50. I have not seen it where it’s one (job).”
The Rotary Club was set to celebrate its milestone of serving the Annapolis community for 75 years on Friday. Organizers decided to save the official 75th celebration for next year so it can be properly recognized and enjoyed in close company. Friday marked the civic organization’s first “Rotary Crabs To Go,” where customers could pick up crabs to eat at home.
The event was still held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium but in the parking lot rather than beneath the stadium bleachers. Volunteers hustled to pack crabs, steaming in 36 large pots, into paper bags and place them in the trunk of customers’ cars. The drive-thru smoothly shepherded 360 cars through two stations in a process meant to avoid any physical interaction between customers and volunteers.
The annual feast is held to raise money for various charities and nonprofits around Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The party usually draws about 2,000 people and raises funds in the neighborhood of $45,000 to $65,000 depending on the weather. The money is then donated to around 20 organizations, although how many charities and how much money they receive from Friday’s drive-thru is still to be determined.
Frank Andracchi, president of Rotary Club of Annapolis, estimates the modified event will raise roughly $30,000 for charities that are experiencing a particularly tight year because of COVID-19.
Classic food items are featured each year at what Andracchi describes as the “block party of the community,” such as crab soup, barbecue and watermelon. Friday’s event was a simplistic version that stuck to the basics of crab and corn.
Despite the changes, other tell-tale signs of the feast were present. The scent of Old Bay seasoning clung to the air while volunteers talked spiritedly among themselves hauling heavy paper bags loaded with fresh crabs into car trunks.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of work, but a bit easier this year,” said Pam Urnowey, a Rotary Club member who’s volunteered at the crab feast for nine years. “It’s rewarding to give back to the community and raise money for the community.”
The Rotary Club of Annapolis will begin taking applications for donations from organizations on Monday. Charities and other organizations typically receive grants between $1,000 and $5,000 from the proceeds made at the event, although the board could divert to choosing fewer groups or offering larger sums this year.