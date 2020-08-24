Rally supporting USPS to be held Tuesday in front of West Street Annapolis post office

A rally in support of the United States Postal Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 60 West Street in Annapolis.
Participants plan to line-up along 60 West Street, the Annapolis post office. The group does not plan to march but will stand in the area with signs supporting USPS, said Ray Sullivan, rally organizer.
Sullivan said he attended a similar rally in Crofton which had around 50 people. He thinks another 50 may show up Tuesday. The rally in Crofton motivated Sullivan to plan his event.
“Save the USPS” and “Protect Ya Vote” are the two slogans Sullivan plans to use. The rally is timed alongside the American Postal Workers Union’s “Save the Post Office Day of Action,” a campaign to increase support for USPS after criticisms of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. DeJoy has been accused of attempts to slow down mail after mail sorting machines and blue boxes were removed or moved from current locations across the country. This has prompted concerns about election ballots and medication being received on time with some people reporting significant delays of the latter.
DeJoy said he would stop those changes but has not committed to restoring removed machines as of Tuesday afternoon. He rejected criticism regarding election tampering, saying those changes were part of long-running plans to improve efficiency. DeJoy testified before the House Oversight Committee Monday.
The union wants U.S. Congress to provide additional funding for USPS and to stop slowed down mail. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has approved $25 billion in funding for USPS though it comes with some caveats such as preventing removal of mail-sorting machines and prohibits restricting overtime. The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has not taken up that bill. A Senate version for $10 billion in funding was introduced July 2 and referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. The Senate has not taken action on it since.