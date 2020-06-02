Protest planned in Annapolis this afternoon, possible traffic disruptions

A protest is planned Tuesday afternoon in Annapolis for the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Annapolis police said there may be possible traffic disruptions at Forest Drive/Chinquapin Round Road/665.
Both inbound and outbound Forest Drive will be closed to motor vehicle traffic at 3:30 p.m.
There was a peaceful protest in Annapolis Saturday and have been other events across the county, state and country to speak up about Floyd’s death, in which a Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder.
This article will be updated.