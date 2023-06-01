‘Extensive’ power outage hits Annapolis, officials say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Annapolis officials and first responders mobilized Thursday afternoon as reports of “extensive” power outages have come in across the city.

Spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson confirmed both City Hall and the Annapolis Police Department are without power and officers are currently surveying the roads to determine the extent of the outage. As of 4 p.m., police spokesperson Bernie Bennett confirmed traffic light outages from downtown Annapolis to Riva, and officers are still determining what areas are affected.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Stephenson asked drivers to “use caution and be patient,” recommending they treat every traffic light intersection as if it were a four-way intersection with stop signs.

Stephenson said all outages should be reported to BGE officials.

Advertisement

Fire and EMS dispatchers rerouted emergency vehicles heading to other emergencies, citing the “overflow of calls related to the power outage in Annapolis,” including a pedestrian struck by a truck on Town Centre Boulevard.

As of 4:02 p.m., 42,328 BGE customers in Anne Arundel County were affected by outages, according to the power company’s publicly-available outage tracker. In total, BGE serves 261,274 county residents, more than 16% of which experienced issues Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.