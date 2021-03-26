Annapolis police handgun, radio stolen from off-duty officer’s truck in Severna Park in September and are still missing

An Annapolis police corporal placed his handgun and police radio under the seat of his truck before visiting a friend on a Friday night in September. A few hours later, the truck was rifled through and the gun and radio were stolen.
Annapolis police did not make information about the theft public until Thursday when a trial board convened to consider disciplinary action for the officer, Cpl. David Stokes.
Stokes, the department’s public information officer, testified during the public hearing that he placed his gun out of view under the driver’s seat and locked his truck on Sept. 5 in a Severna Park neighborhood. But when he returned around 2 a.m., items under the seat were moved, compartments searched and the gun and radio removed.
Ernest I. “Skip” Cornbrooks, the lawyer for the department, and Stacey Rice, an attorney for the police officer’s union, debated at length over how secure the truck was and Stokes’ response to an ensuing internal investigation into the missing weapon. The hearing is expected to conclude today.
Annapolis police use a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber semiautomatic as the standard-issue sidearm for officers, estimated to cost $450 each. Police radios, which are disabled if lost or stolen, are far more expensive. Encrypted, they cost an estimated $4,000 each.
Stokes said he saw a man a few houses down from his truck who later ran toward some nearby woods. He called Anne Arundel County police and they opened an investigation.
County police Detective Eric Wills testified Thursday that a video recovered from Severna Park Taphouse showed someone walking with a gun holstered to his hip that night.
Neither the handgun nor the radio has been recovered. There have been no arrests in the theft.
County police did not immediately respond to questions on the investigation after the hearing concluded Thursday.
Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said through a spokesperson he is “confident in the investigation by Anne Arundel County Police and that Annapolis Police will do anything they can to ensure the gun is recovered and no one is hurt with the stolen weapon.”
Stokes faces disciplinary action for both leaving a weapon vulnerable to theft and hampering an internal investigation by asking for his attorney before answering questions.
A panel of three officers from different agencies and varying ranks, along with input from a civilian member, is tasked with recommending a specific disciplinary action for Stokes.
Jackson will decide the final penalty after reviewing the panel’s recommendation.
While trial board hearings are public, information on the allegations against Stokes and even his identity were not made public until the hearing started. The board met in a secure location while observers were allowed to monitor from another room via an audio and video link.
It is at least the second time in three years that Stokes has come before a disciplinary hearing.
In September 2018, he was exonerated of misconduct after posting a photo of a Black officer altered to show a white department employee’s face.
A spokesman for Stokes’ union, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400, declined comment on the proceedings.