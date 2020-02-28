Annapolis Police Station renamed for first black chief Joseph S. Johnson

Dozens packed the small lobby of the Annapolis Police Station on Thursday to witness the official renaming of the building on Taylor Avenue after the city’s first black chief: Joseph S. Johnson.
Johnson, who served as chief for 14 years, told the crowd that his name adorning the building “will serve as a light, a beacon if you will,” for young people of all colors and creeds who wish to enter the world of law enforcement. The 77-year-old thanked Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City Council for making his momentous occasion possible.
“It has real meaning to me and my family ...” Johnson told The Capital. “This is my hometown and I love it. I flat out love it.”
Buckley and the council voted unanimously in favor of renaming the station. The resolution followed a request by local civil rights activist Carl Snowden for the building to bare Johnson’s name.
“The unanimous decision by the City Council is part of a healing process,” Snowden told The Capital. He said he remembered how the department, founded in 1875, didn’t hire its first African American cop for almost a century and after that how black officers weren’t allowed to patrol white neighborhoods.
A native of Eastport, Johnson grew up in this time. Only he returned to his hometown decades later to become its first black police chief. Known as a straight shooter, he left behind a legacy of diversifying department and strengthening its ties to the community.
“He came in and cleaned up the department,” Alderman Fred Paone, who sponsored the legislation to rename the building, told a larger crowd gathered for a reception at Banneker Douglas Museum. Paone, a career county prosecutor, worked with Johnson in that role. “The chief made it better... brought the department into the 20th Century and then into the 21st Century.”
House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the first woman and first African American to serve as a presiding officer in the Maryland General Assembly, also spoke at the reception. Circuit Court judges, representatives for state and U.S. lawmakers, county lawmakers and law enforcement leaders and a host of clergy paid their respects to Johnson. Other aldermen and alderwomen were present, as well.
Earlier, some of Johnson’s former cops congratulated him as the crowd dispersed after he and city officials cut the ribbon and unveiled the new sign.
“You taught me the world at police work,” said Tom Rice, a 21-year veteran Annapolis police veteran.
Rice retired in 2010, but remembers well the changes that his former boss instituted. He worked on the Community Oriented Police Squad — “COPS,” they called it — that Johnson started. Rice said his team would play pickup basketball with boys in their neighborhoods. He even remembered helping people paint their houses on their off days. And they’d always walk in — not drive around — the communities.
He highlighted one of what he said were many cases where Johnson’s brand of policing paid dividends. Rice said they were coming up on shift change when all hell broke loose: Shots fired at College Creek Terrace, a car chase on Route 665 and pizza shop robbery. All at once.
Rice said he got the shots fired case and arrived at the scene to discover a homicide and a neighborhood brawl, a precarious situation for any cop. But he said he built bonds in that community.
“I had three people come up to me and tell me who the shooters were and where they were at. We made two arrests out of it..." he said. “That’s the kind of police work that chief (Johnson) installed.”
And make no mistake, Johnson’s proud of it. The community, he told The Capital, “was part of our police department.”
It’s a practice he believes holds true today, and one that’s been championed by Johnson’s latest successor, Police Chief Ed Jackson, the second African American to assume command of Annapolis police.
“We can’t solve any crimes if people aren’t talking to (us),” he said. “We can’t station a cop on every corner... but there’s a citizen on every corner.”
Johnson learned the ropes over a lengthy law enforcement career. One that began after his military service. Johnson joined the Army in the 60s before being discharged in 65. Then he became a police officer in Washington, D.C., before joining the Baltimore Police Department. He worked 23 years there, climbing the ranks all the way up to Colonel.
Johnson took a job as deputy chief in Annapolis before assuming the reigns as the city’s top cop in 1994. He inherited a department that faced a great deal of racial tension in the community and disgruntled rank-and-file. Johnson was replaced as chief in 2008 by Michael Pristoop. Scott Baker took over for Pristoop, but was ousted by Buckley and replaced with Jackson.
After ending his career as one of the longest serving police chief in the department’s almost 200-year existence, Johnson continued a life in public service. He worked first as interim director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis and then as the chief of staff to the executive director. The housing authority was removed from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s list of troubled agencies under his watch.
Jackson spoke in the crowded lobby of the police department, which now boasts Johnson’s name. The current chief worked under Johnson in Baltimore and said he looked up to him when he took over as chief in Annapolis.
“What a way to end Black History Month,” Jackson said.