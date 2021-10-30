Outdoor dining in Annapolis to end Monday, but not for five Market Space restaurants

Restaurant owners across Annapolis will dismantle tents, take down lights and pack up tables and chairs as outdoor dining comes to an end next week for all eateries in the city. Except for five restaurants located in Market Space.
Federal House, Iron Rooster, Market House, McGarvey’s and Middleton’s Tavern secured a short-term lease from the City of Annapolis to continue serving customers outdoors with the freedom to use the space for “special programming,” such as festivals, markets, event watch parties, movie nights, and live music.
The lease agreement proposed by Mayor Gavin Buckley, Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, and Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, was unanimously approved by the City Council Monday. Five adjacent businesses in Market Space, each with an individual lease, will pay a combined $156,000 to use the space previously occupied by 19 parking meters that generated average annual revenue of $56,000 for the city. The lease can be extended for two more years until construction to redevelop City Dock begins in Jan. 2023.
Although restaurant owners in other parts of Annapolis celebrate the good fortune the lease is expected to bring the Market Space businesses, they question why a similar opportunity was not afforded to them.
“Most, if not all, restaurants are hemorrhaging now and have been since the pandemic set in. We feel that since we have to get rid of our outdoor dining, this is going to hurt,” said Harvey Blonder, owner of Latitude 38 on Dock Street, Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs on Main Street, and several other properties and businesses in downtown Annapolis.
“We have had several restaurateurs come to us and speak to us about the outdoor dining being taken away. And they’re pretty bitter at the fact that restaurants around the Market Space, in other words, the Market House, is allowed to keep their tents out,” he added.
Four of the five restaurants, Federal House Bar and Grill, McGarvey’s, Iron Rooster and Middleton Tavern contributed a total of $3,500 to Buckley’s reelection campaign.
Market House co-owner Jody Danek — Buckley’s business partner and co-owner of his restaurant Tsunami — was the only business that did not contribute to the mayor’s campaign. Osteria and Acme Bar and Grill, two restaurants on Main Street, contributed $2,000 and $500, respectively, to Buckey’s mayoral campaign.
Buckley, a longtime restaurateur who is seeking another four-year term in Tuesday’s general election, said campaign contributions from the Market Space restaurants did not influence the lease agreement.
“There are restaurants all over the city that have contributed to my campaign. I’m a good mayor for retail. I’m a small business mayor,” Buckley said. “I think a bulk of those people know I know what it’s like to run a business.”
Buckley said he didn’t think it was necessary to recuse himself from a vote that involved his business partner because Danek is one of three people who own Market House, and was included in a group of five restaurants that approached the city with a proposal for a lease.
Outdoor dining has been a lifeline for flagging restaurants routinely ordered to scale back capacity under public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Costumers can feel comfortable eating and drinking outside in the open air, said Brian Bolter, owner of Red Red Wine on Main Street, since the activity requires a person to remove their mask and risk COVID-19 exposure.
Annapolis created “Recovery Zones” around downtown to support outdoor dining and retail business throughout the public health crisis. The zones, which extended into city streets, such as Main Street and Fourth Street in Eastport, and slowed traffic to a crawl on busy days, became popular with residents and visitors. Business owners purchased heat lamps, outdoor tents, and sold winter merchandise to keep customers coming back in colder months.
But parking has become a problem in the condensed city. In Eastport, businesses with private property are preparing to pack in their outdoor dining setups, typically positioned in parking lots. Eastport residents have complained to the city that parking is limited when restaurant patrons park on residential streets.
“The extra space has made a significant impact on our bottom line,” Bolter said. “The pandemic apparently isn’t over at City Hall, where you still have to wear a mask when you go inside. Yet apparently for us, when it’s politically expedient to ask for more parking, suddenly it’s over for us.”
Outdoor dining is ending in Annapolis because the city made an agreement with retail stores to restore parking for holiday shopping, not because of parking or traffic issues, Buckley said. If re-elected, Buckley said he plans to quickly introduce legislation this spring to resume outdoor dining.
And businesses with a “sidewalk dining” permit are still permitted to continue their outdoor dining program this fall. The city in a press release encouraged residents to petition for outdoor dining in public spaces and to expand the footprint of businesses who don’t qualify for a sidewalk dining permit.
Outdoor dining is also set to expire across Anne Arundel County on Monday. County Executive Steuart Pittman introduced legislation this month to relax zoning constraints to extend outdoor dining through January 2023, noting the ability to serve food outside has been critical for restaurants struggling financially. Pittman expects the bill to pass unanimously Monday.
“I will pass sign it the instant it passes,” he said.
Jeremy Black, owner of Federal House Bar and Grille, said the recovery zone on Market Square has brought more business to his restaurant than its seen before the pandemic. Black advocated for years to transform the space into the city center it will soon become, he said. He has plans to use the space for festivals, farmers’ markets and seasonable activities, such as a temporary ice rink.
“The five of us fully support anyone else’s effort to maintain their outdoor space. We think it’s great for the city,” Black said. “We do understand that there’s some luck involved with us, and that is the piece of road that we’re on. It’s not a major thoroughfare. It doesn’t interfere with the flow of traffic. Having it closed doesn’t cause any issues.”
“And I’m sure there are some places that their location would cause major issues, and they’re going to have a more difficult time.”