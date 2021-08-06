Annapolis resident was once an Olympic hopeful, now is competing to be the best Ultra Cyclist in the world

He dreamed to be an Olympic cyclist, but that was taken from him by a car crash. Now Annapolis resident Ryan Collins, 26, has changed lanes to be an ultra cyclist, competing in grueling endurance races.
Collins was invited to Olympic Trials in 2021, but in 2018 he was hit by a car while cycling and ended up needing reconstructive surgery.
Watching the 2021 Olympics is exciting for Collins, and he loves seeing the athletes compete.
“I miss the opportunity and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I am a little disappointed but excited to see others living out their dream,” Collins said.
Collins has been cycling since high school, part of his cross-training regimen for tennis. He met so many people while riding in Annapolis that inspired him to ride more. Then after his first race, he was hooked forever.
“Every weekend was a new race and a new opportunity to meet people and compete against others. That is what motivated me and excited me,” Collins said. “I get so much joy, excitement and adrenaline rush while racing others; then you get that sense of euphoria when you cross the finish line.”
Rehab after the accident wasn’t easy. Collins shattered several bones and had a spinal injury that needed reconstructive surgery. During his rehab his therapist incorporated a stationary bicycle that started with him being able to reach the handle bars and holding himself up.
Collins could not speak on the accident due to a pending lawsuit.
“The journey has been very special though and I had to adjust therapy so I could get back on the bike as a priority,” Collins said. “Doing certain stretches will involve my bike, so I knew how I would need to reach and the strength I needed. Every day was a small grind to improve.”
Focusing on the goal of getting back on the bike helped Collins’ mental state through the rehab process. Collins said rehabbing was life-changing and every day he looks forward to making the most out of it.
“My whole life has been defined on two wheels and knowing that I was fighting to get back on the bike,” Collins said. “That was my mental motivation and my fire to get me back.”
Last year, Collins went on to set three world records for 100 km at 2:23:35, and 200 km at 4:48:59 and even broke the Maryland Cross State record at 5.5 hours. The Maryland Cross State record is from the Mason Dixon line to the border of Virginia, 140 miles. He switched to ultra cycling because it presented new race venues and challenges.
“Ultra cycling challenges the human spirit and competition extends out of my immediate area, including international participation. Racing against diverse competition allows me to test myself and reach new heights,” Collins said.
Collins won the 2021 World Ultra Cycling National Championship in Frederick on May 22. Ultra cycling is endurance racing, The races are typically 12 hours in length.
“This win was everything,” he said. “So much hard work and time went into preparing for this occasion, and crossing the finish line was something special. My mentality was persistence and never giving up.”
Collins’ new goal is to get to the top of the ultra cycling world. He has been invited to compete in October at the World Championship Ultra Cycling in Borrego Springs, California. He is currently training every day up to 30-40 hours a week. The world championship will be in a desert with 25-mile laps with giant sculptures at every loop, Collins said.
“Preparing for these races starts with the mental, your stomach and how much can you eat then physically riding your bike for 12 hours and adapting to the weather all comes into consideration,” Collins said.