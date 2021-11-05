xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Annapolis police arrest two people for shooting on Pleasant Street that killed 23-year-old

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Nov 05, 2021 9:09 AM

Annapolis police arrested two people in connection to the murder of Cornell Young, a 23-year-old that was shot in broad daylight on Pleasant Street.

Police plan to reveal the identifies of the two people in custody during a press conference Friday morning.

Advertisement

Young, of Baltimore, was shot around 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, in a parking lot at the end of Pleasant Street. Police believe the parking lot is the same place a man stood when he fired a gun that strayed a bullet that struck and killed Michelle Cummings, the mother of a Naval Academy midshipman, who was sitting on the patio of the Graduate Hotel when she was struck.

Police arrested and charged Angelo Harrod, 29, with first and second-degree murder for Cummings’ killing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Young’s death marked the city’s fifth homicide of the year and the third homicide case to be closed by arrest.

A Baltimore man was shot and killed a year earlier on the 100 block of Clay Street, a half-block away from Pleasant Street. Shawn McGowan, 28, was killed during a party that ended in gun violence. Three other people were injured and several homes on Clay Street were damaged by gunfire.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Anne Arundel County

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement