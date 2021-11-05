Annapolis police arrest two people for shooting on Pleasant Street that killed 23-year-old

Annapolis police arrested two people in connection to the murder of Cornell Young, a 23-year-old that was shot in broad daylight on Pleasant Street.
Police plan to reveal the identifies of the two people in custody during a press conference Friday morning.
Young, of Baltimore, was shot around 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, in a parking lot at the end of Pleasant Street. Police believe the parking lot is the same place a man stood when he fired a gun that strayed a bullet that struck and killed Michelle Cummings, the mother of a Naval Academy midshipman, who was sitting on the patio of the Graduate Hotel when she was struck.
Police arrested and charged Angelo Harrod, 29, with first and second-degree murder for Cummings’ killing.
Young’s death marked the city’s fifth homicide of the year and the third homicide case to be closed by arrest.
A Baltimore man was shot and killed a year earlier on the 100 block of Clay Street, a half-block away from Pleasant Street. Shawn McGowan, 28, was killed during a party that ended in gun violence. Three other people were injured and several homes on Clay Street were damaged by gunfire.