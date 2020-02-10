It was one of the last warm days of fall when Justin Disborough decided to take his new motorcycle out for an afternoon ride in late October.
Having just closed a deal on a house, the Annapolis real estate agent wrapped work early and head out to cruise on Governor’s Bridge Road, a south county road with tight curves and long bends that obscure oncoming cars.
It was the last thing he remembered until he woke up in the hospital days later.
“I’m just lucky to be alive,” Disborough said.
Disborough sped downhill on a 150cc Honda Grom, drifted into the left lane and collided into a Nissan Versa, smashing its windshield.
Around 3:30 p.m. Disborough was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was diagnosed with four broken ribs, a punctured lung, a liver laceration and a spine fracture before the T4 and T5 vertebrae, causing legs and lower body paralysis.
The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding treatments for spinal cord injuries, estimates the financial implications associated with spinal cord injuries such as Disborough’s to cost upwards of half a million dollars. Each subsequent year costs nearly $70,000, according to the organization.
During the two-month period, Disborough was in the hospital and a rehabilitation center, nearly 500 friends, family and acquaintances donated over $65,000 through GoFundMe to help Disborough, his wife and their one-year-old son, Pierce, navigate a life that was changed in an instant.
Disborough broke down with emotion over the generosity and support of the Annapolis community when he heard about the GoFundMe, his wife Erin said.
After more than two months in the hospital and then the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute, Disborough and his family recently moved into a renovated basement in his sister’s Edgewater home.
Despite the obstacles, setbacks, and life-changing injury he sustained, Disborough, 38, is upbeat and optimistic about what the future holds.
“I could get down and depressed about it but what good is it gonna do,” Disborough said. “It’s just another challenge. I love challenges.”
Road to recovery
Wherever adventure lies, Disborough is there.
“He’s the first guy to go down a double black diamond,” his sister Dana Disborough Strotman said. “He loves to hike and travel. He’s a very passionate guy when it comes to being active.”
Born and raised in Annapolis, Disborough was an avid Eagle Scout and team member on the Annapolis Christian High School sailing team. Following his parents’ wishes, he set his teenage desire to own a motorcycle aside and took up extreme jet skiing. In a photo, Disborough is suspended midair, performing a flip trick, one of several jet ski tricks he has up his sleeve.
But the motorcycle, Disborough said, was more fun than he expected.
Disborough received his motorcycle license three months prior to his accident. More than half of all crashes occur on motorcycles ridden by the operator who’s been riding for less than six months, according to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration motorcycle operator manual.
“You always hear people say motorcycles are dangerous and never think it’s going to happen to you,” said Erin Disborough.
Justin Disborough was emitted to UMD Shock Trauma Center on Oct. 28, where he underwent a four-hour surgery to repair and fuse his vertebrae. He was then transferred to UMD Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute two weeks later for physical therapy and occupational therapy.
Recovery in rehab was tough but steady. Disborough was getting stronger.
A month after surgery, Disborough was laying on a mat doing physical therapy exercises when he turned his torso and heard someone tearing the fabric of a T-shirt. But the sound wasn’t a T-shirt, rather the incision along the length of his back tearing open.
“Luckily, I can’t feel any of this, so I’m like ‘OK, now what do we do?’ And everyone else just started to freak out,” Disborough said.
The incision opened a wound that demonstrated his body had not healed. Medical staff said they had never seen anything like it. Disborough had staph infection from the first surgery, doctors discovered. He landed back at the Shock Trauma Center for a two-hour surgery.
It would be another month until Disborough could return to physical therapy.
“We knew that going out the door and in the ambulance that, damn, there goes three weeks,” Disborough said.
While under movement restrictions related to physical therapy, the question of whether insurance would cover Disborough’s stay at the rehab facility suddenly loomed.
Although the Disboroughs have private insurance, they had to make a weekly case that Justin Disborough was improving at a rate that qualified him to remain in the rehab facility rather than be transferred to less expensive acute facility for bed rest, such as a nursing home.
“It was very nerve-wracking,” Erin Disborough said. “The decisions happen on Tuesday. We would wait for Tuesday to get a phone call from a case manager that said he’s approved for another week.”
The weekly approval meant it was crunch time. As Justin Disborough’s family rallied around to support him through rehabilitation, his brother-in-law and around 30 friends volunteered to transition Dana Disborough Strotman’s unfinished basement into a wheelchair accessible living space where his family could move once he was discharged.
“No one knows how much it takes until you actually go through something (like this),” Erin Disborough said.
Though the road to recover was long without an option to take a day to rest, Disborough was able to stay at the rehab facility until he was discharged on Jan. 10.
A bright future
The first week transiting back home after rehab is the hardest, Disborough said.
The adjustment from a hospital to a home setting was extremely difficult for Disborough and an aspect of recovery he had mentally prepared for.
“It’s simple things like sitting in this couch,” Disborough said. “It takes 15 minutes to get out of the couch and into the chair.”
The Disboroughs plan to move out of their Edgewater basement resident in the future and back into their Riva home once its modified for handicap accessibility. The money raised in the GoFundMe will go toward uninsured costs, like a ramp to the basement, home modifications to doorways, a lift system to get in and out of bed and a handicap accessible car. A wheelchair alone is around $5,000 out of pocket.
In the face of obstacles, Disborough remains confident he will make his new body and life work.
“His perseverance is what’s going to get him through this,” Dana Disborough Strotman said.
A week home from rehab, Disborough is already back to work at his real estate business through Long and Foster called Meet This House, which has been booming since his accident. Disborough is known throughout Annapolis in his capacity as a realtor who put a new spin on real estate by using social media in creative ways. Meet This House’s active YouTube page now doubles as a platform where Disborough can update people on his recovery.
Although Disborough can no longer show houses, he plans to work behind the scene by building and training a team of realtors. And though he can’t go camping or play in the grass with his son, with unwavering resilience Disborough says he will participate in all of life’s activities, just with a few modifications.
“I can’t change this. I’ve got to adapt to it. I got to make the best of it. Life rolls on, with or without you. Get on board,” Disborough said.