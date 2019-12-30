A day after a man cloaked in a scarf barged into a New York rabbi’s home and stabbed five people, members and supporters of Annapolis’ Jewish community lit eight torches in celebration of Hanukkah.
Nearly 50 people huddled under a forest of umbrellas as sheets of rain beat down on City Dock, where a new light in a 15-foot electric menorah is illuminated each night of the eight-day holiday. Sunday is the last night of Hanukkah, a time that commemorates spreading light in the world to dispel hatred.
Attendees were also defiant.
“We’re happy to be Jews. We’re proud to be Jews. And nothing will stop us,” Rabbi Nochum Light said to the crowd.
The menorah lighting kicked off with a procession of 20 cars topped with illuminated menorahs parading to City Dock. People danced in their cars and blasted songs like Adam Sandler’s “The Hanukkah Song” and “Oh Hanukkah” by The Maccabeats.
People then gathered around a 15-foot menorah, which needs a scissor lift to reach the top. When the lift jammed, Light stuck the torches in the railing of the lift.
Despite pouring rain, children and families were in high spirits, singing, praying and sharing latkes together.
“Rain, where?” said Aloys Evers, a member of Chabad of Anne Arundel County, where Light is a rabbi.
Saturday’s violence in New York is being condemned as an act of domestic terrorism. The attacker was identified as Grafton Thomas, 38, who screamed “I’ll get you" during the attack, the New York Times reported.
Thomas, wielding a machete, allegedly stabbed five people, one of whom was stabbed six times, at a synagogue in a house, the Times reported. Police have not yet disclosed a motive. Thomas has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary.
Chabad of Anne Arundel County is a synagogue in Rabbi Light’s home.
“It knocks a little closer,” Evers said.
Three weeks ago, a deadly shootout between police and two people who opened fire on a Jewish market in Jersey City left the country’s Jewish community devastated. In 2018, 11 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Light synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Evers, who drove a car topped with a menorah and has been attending the event for 10 years, said he never stopped checking his surroundings for danger.
“It’s kind of scary to do this sometimes because you’re scared something is going to happen,” said Maya Evers, his daughter.
Fire fighters and police escorted the parade on its route to City Dock, a reassurance for Maya and her sister Mariel.
“It is scary, but the sense of community brings us together and we’re more proud than ever,” Mariel said.
In line with the holiday, Annapolis residents stood together and brought light to the dark, rainy night.
“This is representational of the power of coming together and embracing each other and remembering what is important to us as a community, as a faith and for all of our cultures,” William Rowell, director of public engagement and community relations for the City of Annapolis, said to the crowd.