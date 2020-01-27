The plan is estimated to cost $32 trillion a year. Sanders has proposed a variety of ways to pay for the plan including payroll taxes for employees, and a broadly applied income tax and further taxes on the wealthy, arguing those costs would be cheaper than what individuals pay for health care now even on private insurance. The government would not allow private insurance companies to cover the same care as Medicare for All. Private insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare would dissolve and Medicare for All would take its place.