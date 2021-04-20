Boater pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2019 drowning death of Annapolis man

A Crownsville man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Friday for the 2019 death of 76-year-old George Jaeger, of Annapolis, who fell off his boat into the South River and drowned.
Thomas James Coale Sr., 55, also pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol. He will serve 18 months in jail for his 10-year suspended sentence. Coale was taken into custody after he pleaded guilty.
National Resources Police charged Coale in 2020, a year after Jaeger’s death, for involuntary manslaughter and manslaughter by vessel, reckless endangerment and numerous other offenses for operating of his boat while impaired by alcohol on May 6, 2019. Coale pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol when he left a marina by car. The state could not prove he operated the boat while intoxicated. The other alcohol-related offenses were dropped.
In Maryland, defendants can’t be convicted for both involuntary manslaughter and manslaughter by vessel. Coale was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after the state proved Coale contributed to Jaeger’s death by not calling for help when he fell off his boat and into the water after an afternoon drinking at Buffalo Wild Wings on Riva Road.
“(Jaeger) was still alive when first responders got there. Leaving him in the water and not calling for help was a major contributing factor to his death,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.
Police wrote in charging documents in 2020 that Coale tried but was unable to retrieve an impaired Jaeger when he fell from his boat. Video shows Coale returned to Liberty Marina in Edgewater and sat in the boat for nearly 40 minutes without calling for help from several people passing by. Eventually, Coale got into his red pickup truck, left the marina, then returned seven minutes later, and called 911 to say that his “buddy” fell off the boat.
While Coale was sitting on the boat, another boater called 911 to report a body floating in the South River, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Coale’s attorney did not return a request for comment.
Anne Arundel County firefighters arrived at the scene on a vessel and pulled Jaeger from the water. Jaeger had a weak pulse, and medics tried to resuscitate him. At some point that evening, medics stopped life-saving measures and took Jaeger to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he died, police wrote.
Natural Resources Police originally dubbed Jaeger’s death an accident. In May 2019, they said there were no signs of foul play. Coale told police he and Jaeger and were friends and had been drinking before getting on Coale’s boat.
Just as they were getting out of the “slow zone” near Liberty Marina, Coale told investigators that Jaeger fell off the boat while urinating, court records show. Coale told police he jumped in the water but was too intoxicated to pull Jaeger from the water into the boat. Police wrote in charging documents that on the way to the hospital for a mandatory blood test, officers said Coale was “emotionally distraught” and made various comments about Jaeger, including being remorseful and taking the blame for his friend’s death.
Coale had a blood alcohol level of .11 and had cocaine in his system. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Jaeger had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 and tested positive for cocaine and diazepam, known by brand name valium. Coale is currently in drug and alcohol treatment as part of his plea.
Police found no life preservers or throwable flotation devices aboard the vessel.
Coale described how Jaeger was unconscious and that “he died in his arms,” Leitess said in a statement.
“I am grateful for the excellent investigation the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted in this matter,” Leitess said in a statement. “I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Jaeger during this challenging time. "