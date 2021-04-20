Boater pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2019 drowning death of Annapolis man

Just as they were getting out of the “slow zone” near Liberty Marina, Coale told investigators that Jaeger fell off the boat while urinating, court records show. Coale told police he jumped in the water but was too intoxicated to pull Jaeger from the water into the boat. Police wrote in charging documents that on the way to the hospital for a mandatory blood test, officers said Coale was “emotionally distraught” and made various comments about Jaeger, including being remorseful and taking the blame for his friend’s death.