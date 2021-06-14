Annapolis man Renardo ‘Hot Dog’ Green dies after suffering cardiac arrest on Memorial Day

An Annapolis man and former city employee died June 4 in the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest on May 31, his daughter said in a community meeting.
Renardo Green, 52, was well-known in Annapolis by his nickname “Hot Dog,” and worked for the city’s Department of Public Works from May 2017 until June 2019. Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement Monday he got to known Green while he worked for the city and described him as a “big man in physical stature” with “a big heart and an infectious laugh.”
Green earned his nickname as a child who, above all other foods, would not stop eating hot dogs.
“He loved to eat,” his daughter, Brittany Green, said.
Buckley and Alderman DaJuan Gay, who represents the Harbor House community, were briefed on Green’s death last week by an Annapolis police representative and city attorney.
In body camera footage of the medical response, Green can be seen resisting paramedics and police. He was never placed under arrest.
“It was pretty textbook to me on how you handle someone humanely and sensitively,” Buckley said.
Green was a lifelong Annapolis resident. He was born in 1969 in a neighborhood known then as Boston Heights. He attended Annapolis High School and played on the basketball team. Green loved the Baltimore Ravens football team and would frequently sing their “Caw” chant during the season.
In the late 80s, Green played the bongos in a band he created with friends called “Those Boys.” The band would perform at street parties around the city.
And with a nickname like Hot Dog, Green was naturally a funny guy. His boisterous voice and outgoing personality made him a recognizable character in Annapolis. “Whatchu gonna do?” was his catchphrase.
“He was never a stranger,” Brittany Green said. “He can walk up to a cookout and be a family member. He can walk up to a function and make everyone happy.”
Green had a cookout for the Memorial Day holiday and was complaining of chest pain throughout the day, his daughter said during a meeting held by the Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County. Green went into cardiac arrest twice, once on the way to the hospital and again when he arrived, she said.
Green was placed on a ventilator and considered brain dead on June 1 and died three days later, his daughter said. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and five young grandchildren. A funeral service for Green was held Saturday at Reese and Sons Mortuary. Brittany Green asked for the community’s support for funeral costs at the caucus meeting Tuesday. Donations can be made at wmreeseandsons.com.
“He was a funny guy. He was a great guy. I’m going to miss my dad a lot,” Brittany Green said.
Green was an early riser who always called his daughter around 6 a.m. to start the day. He loved his job working for a moving truck company with his father called the Mayflower. Green had recently been working as a contractor and built a deck three weeks before his death.
An Annapolis police officer was called to Green’s Apartment on Madison Street in the Harbour House community around 9 p.m. to examine Green, who appeared disoriented. When paramedics arrived, Green stood up and waved them away.
Annapolis Fire Department paramedics responded at 2:25 a.m. to a 911 call for a medical incident at Green’s apartment. A spokesperson for Annapolis police said officers were called to the address around 2:15 a.m. for a person under the influence.
Green was transported to the hospital. Police connected two sets of handcuffs behind Green’s back and paramedics wrapped his limbs in a cloth before placing him on a gurney on his stomach, the body camera footage shows. Green’s head was over the gurney.
Annapolis police spokesperson Patti Norris said police are not investigating the medical incident.