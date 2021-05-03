Anne Arundel firetruck crashed on the way to fire that displaced eight

An Anne Arundel County fire engine collided with a sedan Sunday on the way to a house fire in Annapolis that resulted in two people suffering minor injuries.
The house fire on Pinecrest Road sent a firefighter to the hospital for a medical complaint and displaced eight people, including two children.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department said a sedan traveling the same direction as a fire engine on Hillsmere Drive turned left toward Edgemere Drive, passing in front of the engine. The firetruck crashed into the sedan. Paramedics transported two out of the three people in the car to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries. No firefighters were injured in the crash.
The Annapolis Neck Fire Station has one engine, which was placed out of service because of the crash. On Sunday, several county fire engines were in the area for a parade honoring Annapolis resident William “Billy” Keyes’ 100th birthday. Those engines dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Pinecrest Road to help fight the fire.
It’s department standard that five fire engines respond to a house fire. Since there were already fire engines in the Annapolis area, the Hillsmere Drive crash did not cause a delay in the department’s fire response.
When Anne Arundel firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire at 106 Pinecrest Drive, it took 41 firefighters, including member of the Annapolis Fire Department and Naval Support Activity, to put out the flames in roughly 30 minutes. The fire started in the back deck and spread inside the home. Most of the fire was extinguished in 15 minutes.
Six adults, a juvenile and an infant were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross. The unknown cause of the fire is under investigation by Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives investigation unit. The estimated cost of damages to the split-foyer, single-family home hasn’t been determined.
A firefighter from the Naval Support Activity was sent to Anne Arundel Medical Center with a medical concern but was not injured. After firefighters enter burning buildings they go through “rehab” to monitor their blood pressure, pulse and carbon monoxide levels. During that process, the firefighter was concerned about one of his levels and went to the hospital for evaluation.
A reserve engine has since been relocated to the Annapolis Neck Fire Station. The engine involved in the crash received body damage and damage to its front hose line. It is currently unknown how long repairs will take and what it will cost, spokesperson Russ Davies said.
Anne Arundel County firefighters respond to roughly 240 calls a day, Davies said. It is rare for a crash involving a firetruck to result in injuries. But collisions do occur given the number of calls, including emergency calls, that fire engines respond to, Davies said. Maryland drivers are required by law pull as close to the right of the road as possible and remain stopped until an emergency vehicle passes by.
“Our drivers know to expect the unexpected, but in general the behavior that we look for would be, when possible, that (drivers) pull to the right,” Davies said.