Annapolis man dead after single vehicle crash in Harwood

Police identified the Annapolis man who died Friday after he crashed his car into trees in Harwood.

At about 11:25 a.m. police officers responded to Muddy Creek Road near Lansdale Road in Harwood where Myron Pindell, 40, had crashed his 1998 Ford Crown Victoria. Pindell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating and don’t yet know why Pindell’s car crossed the center of the road and went into a drainage ditch. From there the car went airborne across a driveway and struck several trees, police said.

Investigators don’t believe speed was a factor. A toxicology report has not been completed so police don’t know if drugs or alcohol were a factor.