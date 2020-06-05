Annapolis High School students, graduates and others hold march downtown, maintain streak of George Floyd protests

Mica Stevens wasn’t ready to see a day pass without protests in Annapolis.
Hearing that there would be a break in the demonstrations on Friday, the 17-year-old and her classmates from Annapolis High school organized a march through downtown in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests denouncing police violence against black people have continued from Annapolis to D.C. and Baltimore to across the nation since Saturday.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kept his knee pinned on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
Chauvin was arrested and initially charged with third-degree murder though the Minnesota prosecutor later shifted it to second-degree murder. Three of his colleagues on the police force were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder.
About 200 young people gathered with Stevens at the Alex Haley Memorial outside the Market House chanting “Black lives matter,” and "No justice, no peace,” sometimes adding “no racist police.” Cars honked and a few fists emerged from windows in solidarity as drivers passed by. More protests organized by other residents are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
As they chanted the names of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner and Freddie Gray, Linda Boyd shook her head in disbelief. Stevens, her granddaughter, had been so quiet until now.
“This is wonderful,” Boyd said through her mask. Most wore masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“I’m totally shocked she did this. She doesn’t talk about it but she internalizes it. The issues going on affect her a lot," Boyd said.
Stevens’ 22-year-old brother, Amari, was also there to look out for her and hold up the sign she made as she led the crowd.
The group marched up Main Street to the statehouse, stopping to take a knee in the traffic circle outside Maryland Avenue. They knelt for eight minutes and forty-six seconds, the amount of time reported that Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck.
One protester tried to lead the crowd into chanting “All lives matter,” when another erupted with a counter-chant of “black lives matter.”
“All lives don’t matter until black lives matter,” he screamed while still kneeling with the crowd, fist raised in the air.
When they returned to City Dock, protesters sang “Happy Birthday” and held a moment of silence for Taylor, who would have been 27 Friday. Taylor was fatally shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer inside her home on March 13.
Asia Wallace, 26, led the crowd in asking police officers blocking off the road for the protest if they could say their mission statement. Officers did not talk to the crowd, but when asked to take a knee the four officers complied. The crowd erupted.
“That is community policing at its finest,” Wallace said.
Stevens and her classmate and co-organizer Isabella Petriedes cried.
“They were really helpful with all of this,” Stevens said. “Just to know that they care, that showed me that they were listening and they hear what we’re saying.”
She said organizing the rally helped her start to process everything going on.
“I felt helpless so it felt better, like a weight off my chest,” she said.
When the rally was over, some wanted to continue protesting.
Kyree Stinson, an Annapolis High graduate, asked the crowd to join her outside Bruster’s on Forest Drive.
Kyree Stinson, an Annapolis High graduate, told the crowd to be skeptical of police support even if they kneel when asked.
“Just because they kneel with us doesn’t mean they’re with us,” she said. “Silence is compliance, and they were really silent.”
Stinson asked the crowd to join her outside Bruster's on Forest Drive.
The owner of that shop, David Ruth, recently took down Facebook posts that seemed to be targeted at protesters including phrases like “If u act like an animal.. u get treated like an animal,” and “#whatlivesmatter.” Ruth later posted that he was not targeting any group or race and was talking about the government.
Bruster’s put out a statement Thursday saying they do not share Ruth’s views.
“They don’t deserve your hard-earned money,” Stinson said. “They don’t even deserve your stimulus check.”