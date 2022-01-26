Annapolis town house fire displaces seven people, injures one firefighter

Seven people were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a fire overnight in Annapolis, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
Anne Arundel County firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of Elkwood Court after multiple reports of a town house on fire.
A firefighter from the Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department was evaluated on scene for injuries that weren’t life-threatening and transported to a hospital for observation, said Lt. Mike Mayo, an Anne Arundel County fire spokesperson.
Five adults and two children were displaced. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist. No civilian injuries were reported, Mayo said.
The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire, which affected a total of four residences, Mayo said.
About 50 firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in 45 minutes. Annapolis Fire Department and Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department assisted.
The estimated cost of the damage is unknown.